Human trafficker charged for peddling young boys

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) filed multiple trafficking charges against John Patrick Carmona, who allegedly peddled young boys to foreigners for live sex and monetary transactions of their explicit photos/videos.

A press release by the DOJ on Monday, June 24, 2024, stated that the National Bureau of Investigation-Human Trafficking Division (NBI-HTRAD) discovered an account on X which Carmona allegedly used to market young boys to foreigners.

Carmona was caught red-handed in an undercover sting operation by the NBI-HTRAD where three minors, supposedly offered for sex, were saved.

Carmona was then charged with four counts of qualified trafficking and the complaint for violation of Republic Act 11930, or the Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation for Children, and child sexual abuse or exploitation materials, which was referred for further preliminary investigation.

No bail for each of the charges was recommended by the task force. (Stephen Enrile, UP Tacloban Intern)