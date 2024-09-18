Human trafficking raps filed vs Guo, other Pogo personalities

Guo’s co-accused were her alleged business partners Huang Zhiyang, who is reportedly the boss of all bosses of illegal Pogo in the country, Zhang Ruijin, and Lin Baoying, among others.

Guo, Huang, Zhang and Lin were among the incorporators of the Baofu Land Development Inc., (BLDI), which owns the land leased by the Zun Yuan Technology Inc. (ZYTI).

The ZYTI was raided by law enforcers in March, resulting in the apprehension of hundreds of undocumented foreign workers.

The accused were also alleged to be those behind the illegal Pogo operation.

The charges were based on the complaint filed by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission and the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in June and submitted for resolution on August 6.

During the continuation of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality’s inquiry into the raided illegal Pogo hub in Bamban, Guo admitted that she signed the last page of her counter-affidavit on the human trafficking case before she escaped and left the Philippines in the last week of July.

Guo’s counter-affidavit was notarized on August 14 and was submitted to the DOJ on August 16 or a month after her departure.

It appeared during the recent hearing that the executive assistant of Sual, Pangasinan Mayor Liseldo “Dong” Calugay helped Guo in getting her counter-affidavit notarized without actual appearance.

The lawyer who notarized Guo’s affidavit and the former mayor’s legal counsel are in hot water due to the irregularities in her counter-affidavit.

In an interview with reporters, Justice Undersecretary Nicholas Ty said they will be held accountable over the discrepancies in the document.

“Para sa amin, wala namang duda eh na peke ‘yung counter-affidavit. Hindi dapat tinutularan ‘yung mga ganyang mga galawan ng mga abogado,” Ty said, noting that it has caused the delay in the procedure of the case.

(For us, there is no doubt that the counter-affidavit is fake. Such actions of lawyers should not be imitated.)

Guo is currently detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Facility in Camp Crame over the graft and corruption charges filed against her by the Department of the Interior and Local Government in relation to her alleged involvement in Pogo activities. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)