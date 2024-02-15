'I still want to live:' Kris Aquino reveals worsening health condition

TV personality Kris Aquino disclosed on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, that her health had deteriorated due to multiple autoimmune diseases.
Aquino turned 53 on Wednesday.
Speaking on Boy Abunda's talk show "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" through a live video call, the "queen of all media" revealed she is now facing a fifth autoimmune disease.
"Because of Churg Strauss, I now have cardiomyopathy. This means my heart muscles are having trouble pumping blood due to inflammation, and because of that inflammation, it’s exhausting my heart and causing it to begin to fail and ultimately, please pray with me, sana hindi tuluyang sumuko or mag cardiac arrest," said Aquino.
Abunda earlier said that Aquino requested him to read a statement about her health update. However, after much thought, they decided to discuss her health during a live interview.
In the conversation, she entrusted her son, Bimby, to Abunda, emphasizing the importance of their relationship.
It can be recalled that Abunda visited Aquino in the U.S. last October 2023.
Aquino thanked her family, friends, and the public for their prayers and support in her journey toward recovery.
"Please help me pray for my doctors and my nurses so that God will continue to guide them as they try to heal me. I have always believed in sharing the truth no matter how painful with all of you. Why? Because sinamahan nyo ako sa laban. Sana wag tayong sumuko sa ating pananampalataya na nakikinig ang Diyos sa mga Dasal ng buo ang tiwala sa Kanya," said Aquino.
"I still want to live. I know the odds are against me, dahil ang puso hindi pwedeng diktahan pero sana sa tulong ng dasal nyo mabigyan pa ko ng konting extension. You have my love and eternal gratitude. Happy Valentine's Day," said Aquino.
Aquino and Abunda were co-hosts of the popular showbiz-oriented talk shows "Startalk" and "The Buzz" in 1990s and 2000s.