'I still want to live:' Kris Aquino reveals worsening health condition

Speaking on Boy Abunda's talk show "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" through a live video call, the "queen of all media" revealed she is now facing a fifth autoimmune disease.

"Because of Churg Strauss, I now have cardiomyopathy. This means my heart muscles are having trouble pumping blood due to inflammation, and because of that inflammation, it’s exhausting my heart and causing it to begin to fail and ultimately, please pray with me, sana hindi tuluyang sumuko or mag cardiac arrest," said Aquino.

Abunda earlier said that Aquino requested him to read a statement about her health update. However, after much thought, they decided to discuss her health during a live interview.