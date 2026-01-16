ICC appeals for more witnesses in case vs Duterte

THE International Criminal Court (ICC) has publicly appealed for additional witnesses to come forward with information on the controversial war on drugs of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“The Office is appealing for direct witnesses to these incidents, including members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and other law enforcement agencies who were involved in these incidents, to come forward and speak with members of the Office,” the ICC said in a statement.

Information may be submitted to https://bit.ly/49IfCBj.

Duterte is currently detained in The Hague after being arrested in March 2025 under an ICC warrant accusing him of crimes against humanity, including murder, tied to the deaths of alleged drug suspects during his administration.

Legal experts and human rights advocates say witness testimony is crucial to building the prosecution’s case, particularly given the often clandestine nature of alleged abuses and the difficulty in documenting events years after they occurred. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)