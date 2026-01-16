ICC calls for witnesses in PH ‘war on drugs’ probe

MANILA – The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued a call for individuals who had witnessed the alleged killings and abuses linked to the war on drugs in the Philippines from 2011 to 2019.

The ICC earlier launched a microsite, where direct witnesses, including members of the Philippine National Police, can reach out to the ICC Office of the Prosecutor and provide initial information that may help in the ongoing investigations.

“The Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is investigating allegations of crimes against humanity, including killings, torture and sexual violence, perpetrated as part of the so-called War on Drugs campaign, between 1 November 2011 to 19 March 2019,” the ICC said Friday

“The Office is appealing for direct witnesses to these incidents, including members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and other law enforcement agencies who were involved in these incidents, to come forward and speak with members of the Office,” it appealed.

The Office of the Prosecutor said witnesses could provide their testimonies confidentially through https://appeals.icc-cpi.int.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte has been in ICC custody since March 12, 2025, after he was surrendered under an arrest warrant linked to alleged crimes related to the Philippine anti-illegal drugs campaign.

Earlier, requests for interim release were denied by the Pre-Trial Chamber in September 2025 and were upheld on appeal in November.

The court said it will determine the schedule for a hearing on the periodic review of Duterte’s detention at a later date. (PNA)