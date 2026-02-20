ICC chamber approves Duterte bid to skip confirmation of charges hearing

THE International Criminal Court (ICC) Pre-Trial Chamber I granted the request of former President Rodrigo Duterte to waive his physical attendance at his confirmation of charges hearing scheduled for next week.

“The Chamber hereby grants the request; decides that the hearing on the confirmation of charges will be held in the absence of Mr. Duterte,” the Chamber said in a document dated February 20.

The Chamber directed Duterte’s legal team, the legal representatives of the victims, and the ICC Prosecution to indicate whether specific filings should remain public or require redaction.

In a notification Duterte signed February 17, he waived his right to attend and entrusted his legal team to challenge the sufficiency of the Prosecution's evidence.

Duterte said he does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC, claiming he was “kidnapped” and taken to The Hague.

The 80-year-old former president described allegations that he oversaw a policy of extrajudicial killings as “an outrageous lie” pedded by political opponents.

“I do not wish to attend legal proceedings that I will forget within minutes. I am old, tired, and frail. I wish for this Court to respect my peace inside the cell it has placed me. I have accepted the fact that I could die in prison. But those that desire this fate for me should know that my heart and soul will always remain in the Philippines,” Duterte said.

Duterte, who was arrested in the Philippines on March 11, 2025, and transported to the Netherlands, faces the confirmation of the following charges:

Murders in or around Davao City during his period as mayor by the Davao Death Squad;

Murders of high-value targets during his period as president; and

Murders and attempted murders in barangay clearance operations during his period as president.

The Chamber previously ruled that while Duterte is fit to participate in the pre-trial phase, the Rome Statute allows a suspect to voluntarily waive their right to be present during the confirmation of charges. However, the National Government noted that the law requires a defendant's presence should the case proceed to a full trial.

The hearing is set to begin on February 23. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)