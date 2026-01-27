ICC clears Duterte to face pre-trial proceedings

THE International Criminal Court (ICC) has ruled that former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is fit to participate in pre-trial proceedings, clearing the way for the confirmation of charges hearing to begin on February 23, 2026.

In a decision released Monday, January 26, 2026, the Pre-Trial Chamber I rejected the defense’s request for an indefinite adjournment, which argued that Duterte was medically unfit to take part in the proceedings.

The judges said they were satisfied that Duterte can effectively exercise his procedural rights, following an independent medical assessment ordered by the Chamber.

The ruling comes after a panel of three medical experts examined Duterte and submitted their reports to the Court on December 5, 2025.

Observations on the findings were later filed by the prosecution, the defense, and the Office of Public Counsel for Victims.

The confirmation of charges hearing is a critical stage in ICC cases.

During the hearing, judges will determine whether there is sufficient evidence to establish substantial grounds to believe that Duterte committed the crimes charged.

If one or more charges are confirmed, the case will move to a Trial Chamber for full trial proceedings.

The Chamber said it will issue a separate order outlining the schedule and directions for the February hearing, including specific measures recommended by medical experts to facilitate Duterte’s participation.

Duterte is suspected of crimes against humanity, including murder and attempted murder, allegedly committed in the Philippines between November 1, 2011 and March 16, 2019, spanning his time as the mayor of Davao City and the President of the Republic when he implemented his controversial drug war.

He was arrested by Philippine authorities on March 12, 2025 and was subsequently surrendered to the Court. His initial appearance before the ICC took place on March 14, 2025.

The confirmation of charges hearing was originally scheduled for September 23, 2025 but was postponed after the defense raised questions about Duterte’s fitness to stand trial.

Pre-Trial Chamber I is composed of Presiding Judge Iulia Antoanella Motoc, along with Judges Reine Adélaïde Sophie Alapini-Gansou and María del Socorro Flores Liera.

In a statement, Duterte’s lead legal counsel, Nicholas Kaufman, expressed disappointment after they were denied the opportunity to present their own medical evidence and to question, in court, the contradictory findings of professionals selected by the judges.

“The Defence will seek leave to appeal this decision and argue that Mr. Duterte was denied due process,” said Kaufman. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)