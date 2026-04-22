ICC declares Duterte’s appeal for release 'moot'

FORMER President Rodrigo Duterte will remain under the custody of the International Criminal Court (ICC) as the Appeals Chamber declared as moot his request for interim release.

In a proceeding Wednesday, April 22, 2026 (Philippine time), held at The Hague, the five-member Appeals Chamber rejected Duterte camp’s challenge on the body’s jurisdiction on the case, denying the defense’s all four arguments.

The proceeding was presided over by Judge Luz del Carmen Ibáñez Carranza.

Other members of the Appeals Chamber are Judge Tomoko Akane, Judge Solomy Balungi Bossa, Judge Gocha Lordkipanidze, and Judge Erdenebalsuren Damdin.

The chamber maintained its jurisdiction over crimes committed in the country, by a Filipino, while it was still a member of the Rome Statute which established the ICC.

With jurisdiction settled, the case proceeds to the next procedural phases under ICC rules, which includes the confirmation of charges which if approved will result in a trial.

On March 11, Duterte was arrested on the basis of the arrest warrant issued against him by the ICC amid its ongoing investigation on the alleged crime against humanity in the country during the implementation of his drug war from 2011 to 2019, when he was the mayor of Davao City and subsequently when he served as the President.

Duterte was immediately flown to the Netherlands via private jet for his turn over to the ICC.

The former President was charged for the murder and attempted murder of at least 78 victims during his war against illegal drugs.

The Philippines has been a member of the Rome Statute from November 1, 2011 until March 17,2019 following the order to withdraw by Duterte. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)