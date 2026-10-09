ICC experts: Duterte's health improved in detention, fit to stand trial

THE panel of experts of the International Criminal Court (ICC) said the general physical health of detained former President Rodrigo Duterte “appears to have optimised.”

In a decision dated October 8, the ICC Trial Chamber III said Duterte, based on the experts’ assessment, is fit to stand trial.

“The Expert Panel observes that there is an ‘apparent improvement in Mr Duterte’s health since [its] previous report’ and explains that such an improvement is attributable to ‘the high standard of medical and nursing care, including diagnostic rigor and pharmacological rationalization,’” the decision read.

The experts noted some physical and mental slowing in Duterte, which could be attributed to his age and frailty.

“While other mental capacities such as memory may be reduced compared to when he was younger, we can find no reliable evidence of this on formal testing. Nonetheless, the Chamber observes that the members of the Expert Panel are unanimous in their finding that ‘any reduced mental capacity present is not such as to render Mr Duterte unable to fulfil the necessary capacities,’” it added.

Duterte is facing charges related to the implementation of his drug war during his administration, particularly:

* Murders in or around Davao City during his mayoral term from 2013 to 2016, allegedly committed by the Davao Death Squad, involving 19 victims identified as criminals, including three children.

* Murders of high-value targets during his presidential term from 2016 to 2017, involving 14 victims.

* Murders and attempted murders during barangay clearance operations in his presidential term from 2016 to 2018, involving 45 victims.

On September 16, Duterte made his first in-person appearance during the third status conference in his case as part of preparations for his trial, which was set to begin on November 30.

This was the first time in more than a year that he had been seen in public following his arrest on March 12, 2025, and his appearance via video link before the ICC on March 14, 2025. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)