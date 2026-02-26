ICC maintains independence in probe vs Duterte

THE International Criminal Court (ICC) maintained on Thursday, February 26, 2026, that the activities and investigation of the Office of the Prosecutor (OTP) are funded by the tribunal.

In a statement, the ICC also reiterated that the OTP “independently” collects information and witnesses relevant to its investigations.

“The costs related to OTP prosecutions and investigations activities, including missions' expenses are fully covered by this budget managed strictly by the Office in an independent and transparent manner, and in accordance with ICC financial rules and regulations,” it said in a statement.

“The Office independently collects the information relevant to its investigations, identifies the individuals from whom it collects witness statements, and assesses the credibility, reliability, and relevance of all sources of information it requests and receives, and examines incriminating and exonerating evidence equally. The disclosure of information in the cases before the Court is strictly regulated by the ICC legal framework and under the control of the independent ICC Judges,” it added.

The ICC issued the statement following the claims of 18 former members of the Marine Corps, who served as the security personnel of resigned Ako-Bicol partylist representative Zaldy Co that they delivered $2 million to former senator Sonny Trillanes to cover all the expenses of ICC investigators in the Philippines in 2023, including their food, transportation and accommodation.