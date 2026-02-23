ICC opens pre-trial hearing for Duterte on alleged crimes against humanity

THE Pre-Trial Chamber I of the International Criminal Court (ICC) opened the confirmation of charges hearing for former President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, February 23, 2026, regarding alleged crimes against humanity committed during his administration’s campaign against illegal drugs.

Duterte faces charges for the following:

Murders in or around Davao City from 2013 to 2016 involving 19 victims, including three children

Murders of high-value targets from 2016 to 2017 involving 14 victims

Murders and attempted murders in village clearance operations from 2016 to 2018 involving 45 victims

Presiding Judge Iulia Antoanella Motoc said the former president remains innocent of the allegations.

“At this stage of pre-trial proceedings, the prosecution alleges that Mr. Duterte is responsible for the crimes. The Chamber shall not take any decision with regard to the guilt or innocence of Mr. Duterte during this hearing,” Motoc said.

“Indeed, the role of the Chamber is to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to establish substantial grounds to believe that Mr. Duterte committed the crimes with which he is charged,” she added.

Duterte did not attend the proceedings after he waived his right to appear. Lead counsel Nicholas Kaufman represented him.

Kaufman said Filipino lawyers Salvador Medialdea, Martin Delgra III, Silvestre Bello III, Alfredo Lim, Caesar Dulay, and Salvador Panelo were present to support the former president.

In his opening statement, ICC Deputy Prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang argued that Duterte played a “pivotal role” in “widespread and systematic attacks” against civilians.

“Mister Duterte played a pivotal role in the commission of the charged crimes. His contributions were essential as he was at the very heart of the common plan to neutralize alleged criminals in the Philippines,” Niang said.

Niang cited several pronouncements Duterte made before his election as president.

“He publicly announced his intention to eradicate corruption, criminality and drugs in three to six months, and this is what he said I quote ‘if I become president I will order the military and police to hunt down the drug lords, the big one and kill them,’” Niang said.

Niang said Duterte authorized the murder of suspects and personally selected targets.

He added that the former president provided moral and financial support to perpetrators, including uniformed personnel.

“Direct perpetrators were further emboldened to commit crimes by Mister Duterte’s repeated promises of immunity in various public statements Mister Duterte vow to protect police involved in the killing and this is what he say ‘for as long as there is a power to pardon in the constitution that is my weapon against crime if you massacre 100 and there are 100 of you then you will all be pardoned’,” Niang said.

The prosecution relies on witness statements, public pronouncements, signed documents, and official materials from the Philippine National Police. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)