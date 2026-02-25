ICC prosecution cites killings of HVTs, children in Duterte drug war

The killing came three months after he surrendered to then Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald dela Rosa and admitted involvement in the illegal drugs operations.

Espinosa also tagged his son, Kerwin, in the illegal drugs operation.

On July 30, 2017, Parojinog and 14 others were killed in a simultaneous raid in the house and other associated properties of the family.

Parojinog denied involvement in illegal drugs, rejecting his inclusion in the PRRD list.

Jeremy presented to the court video clips of Duterte’s own public remarks, including speeches where he openly encouraged lethal force against suspects and offered assurances that security forces would be protected and even rewarded.

“And this was the pattern. Out of one side of his mouth, quietly, occasionally, he would speak about self-defense. This was Mr. Duterte, the lawyer, keenly aware of his own legal jeopardy, especially once he was no longer President,” he said.

“And on the other side of his mouth, loudly, frequently, he would say kill and I would protect you, I will pardon you, and I will promote you. And this was Mr. Duterte, the strongman President,” he added.

Jeremy also cited the deaths of several children during Duterte’s drug war, including that of 17-year-old Kian delos Santos, who was killed by the police during an anti-illegal drug operation in Caloocan City on August 16, 2017.

“As usual, the police claimed that Kian Delos Santos shot at them and they were forced to shoot him dead in self-defense. Another victim blamed for his death,” he said.

“This account is contradicted by CCTV footage showing police dragging the child across the ground. And other evidence shows that after pleading for his life, he was shot twice in the head,” he added.

Three police personnel were convicted for the murder of Delos Santos.

Jeremy said Delos Santos' killing made Duterte withdraw anti-drug operations, which led to the reduction of drug war-related deaths.

“In announcing his temporary withdrawal, Mr. Duterte sarcastically stated that he hoped this would satisfy ‘bleeding hearts’ in the media. In this way, he publicly communicated that this was not a genuine effort to prevent crime, but rather a temporary attempt to placate public criticism,” he said.

Jeremy also presented video clips where Duterte urged the crowd to kill the children of someone else who are involved in illegal drugs.

There was also a video clip where Duterte said that funeral parlor businesses will prosper during his time because of the drug war and another when the former president was joking and boasting about extra-judicial killings.

Jeremy highlighted testimony and evidence showing that the term “neutralize” in official anti-drug planning documents, such as the memorandum signed by Dela Rosa, was understood within operations to mean “to kill.”

He said the poor and vulnerable communities were disproportionately targeted under Oplan Tokhang, because they lacked the means to file complaints against police abuses.

“To quote one witness, he stated, ‘It was said that the ones that we had to do the Tokhang operation on had to be poor, those who do not have the means to file a complaint or to complain,’” Jeremy said.

Jeremy described how the prosecution’s evidence links Duterte’s rhetoric, public statements, and policy directives to a pattern of extrajudicial killings that stretched across different regions. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)