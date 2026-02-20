ICC Prosecution opposes Duterte’s bid to skip in-person confirmation hearing

PROSECUTORS at the International Criminal Court (ICC) opposed former President Rodrigo Duterte’s request to skip his confirmation of charges hearing, arguing his objections to the court’s authority do not justify his absence.

In a filing submitted February 19, the Prosecution said Duterte’s motion is anchored on his rejection of the tribunal’s jurisdiction and the legitimacy of the proceedings.

“Mr. Duterte primarily seeks to waive his right to appear on the basis that he does not ‘recognize the jurisdiction’ of the Court, states that he was ‘kidnapped’, and claims that the charges against him constitute ‘an outrageous lie’ invented by his political opponents. These statements are a continuation of Mr. Duterte’s rejection of the legitimacy of the proceedings against him before the Court,” the filing reads.

The Prosecution said these arguments are insufficient to warrant non-appearance at a critical stage of the case.

The confirmation of charges hearing allows judges to determine whether sufficient evidence exists to move to trial.

Duterte faces charges for the following crimes against humanity:

Murders in or around Davao City from 2013 to 2016 by the Davao Death Squad;

Murders of individuals labeled as "high-value targets" from 2016 to 2017; and

Murders and attempted murders in barangay clearance operations from 2016 to 2018.

Addressing Duterte’s claims regarding his health, prosecutors said the Chamber previously assessed his capacity to participate.

“To this end, the Chamber has concluded that he is both physically and mentally fit to participate in the confirmation proceedings, and has put measures in place to ensure his comfort throughout the hearing,” the Prosecution said.

The filing noted the Chamber made this determination using independent medical evidence and expert opinion.

“As such, Mr. Duterte’s complaints that he is ‘old, tired, and frail’ are irrelevant,” the Prosecution said.

The Prosecution also said Duterte's desire to avoid the public eye stems from a lack of respect for the court rather than medical limitations.

Duterte challenges the ICC’s jurisdiction, maintaining that the withdrawal of the National Government from the Rome Statute stripped the court of authority.

The ICC ruled it retains jurisdiction over crimes committed while the Philippines was a state party to the treaty.

The confirmation of charges hearing is scheduled for February 23, 24, 26, and 27. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)