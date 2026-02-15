ICC prosecutors tag Bato, Bong Go, 6 others as Duterte co-perpetrators

THE International Criminal Court (ICC) has named Senators Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and Christopher “Bong” Go, as well as six others as co-perpetrators of former President Rodrigo Duterte in the alleged crime against humanity in the country during the implementation of the drug war.

In a document released by the ICC, aside from the two lawmakers, the following were also tagged as co-perpetrators:

* Vitaliano Aguirre II

-- Legal counsel for Duterte and other members of the so-called Davao Death Squad (DDS);

-- Secretary of the Department of Justice from July 2016 to April 2018

* ﻿Vicente Danao

-- Chief of Davao City Police from October 2013-June 2016, during the term of Duterte as the city mayor

-- Counterintelligence chief, PNP Directorate for Intelligence in PNP National Headquarters (July 2016-February 2017)

-- Chief of Directorial Staff and then Deputy Director for Operations of the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (February 2017-November 2018)

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿-- Manila Police District Director (November 2018-October 2019)

* Camilo Cascolan

-- Finance chief of Davao Region Police Office (2011-2012)

-- Chief of the PNP Directorate for Operations (July 2016-April 2018)

-- Regional Director of the National Capital Region Police Office (April-May 2018)

-- Chief of Staff in the PNP Office of the Chief of Directorial Staff (September 2018-October 2019)

* Oscar Albayalde

-- Joined the Common Plan only in the Presidential period

-- Regional Director of the NCRPO (July 2016-April 2018)

-- Chief of the PNP (April 2018-October 2019)

* Dante Gierran

-- Davao Regional Director of the National Bureau of Investigation (2013-2016)

-- Director of the NBI (2016-2020)

﻿﻿﻿* Isidro Lapeña

-- Davao City Police Chief (1996-1998)

-- Chief of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (2016-2017)

Dela Rosa served as the chief implementer of Duterte’s controversial drug war during his service as the chief of the Davao City Police Office from January 2012 to October 2013 and the chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) from July 2016 to April 2018.

Go, on the other hand, served as Duterte’s personal aid and special assistant from 1998 to 2016 and as the former President’s special assistant and chief of the presidential managerial staff from June 2016 to October 2018.

According to the Document Containing the Charges (DCC) submitted by the prosecution, the co-perpetrators could be charged with the murders in or around Davao City during the mayoral period by the DDS, murders of high-value targets during the presidential period, and murders and attempted murders in barangay clearance operations during the presidential period.

“At least between 1 November 2011 and 16 March 2019, Duterte and his co-perpetrators shared a common plan or agreement to ‘neutralise’ alleged criminals in the Philippines (including those perceived or alleged to be associated with drug use, sale or production) through violent crimes including murder (‘Common Plan’),” the DCC read.

“Duterte induced members of the DDS and the National Network to commit the crimes in Counts 1 to 3... Duterte exerted influence over the members of the DDS and the National Network, prompting them to commit the relevant crimes,” it added.

In a statement, Go disputed the allegations against him, tagging it as “unfounded, one-sided and unfair.”

“Let me be clear, at no time did I have any involvement in, knowledge of, or authority over these allegations. It is also inaccurate to claim that I was chief of the Presidential Management Staff then since at no point in time did that responsibility fall under mine,” he said.

“Throughout my career, I have upheld the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and dedication to the welfare of our people,” he added.

Go vowed that no baseless accusations can distract him from performing his duties and responsibilities as an elected government official.

Aguirre also vehemently denied engaging in any extrajudicial killings, nor supported its implementation.

“I believe that some people are trying very hard to link me to this war on drugs to make it appear that EJK was part of their so-called Common Plan or a national policy of the Duterte administration for their EJK accusations against PRRD to be credible. I was never part of this war on drugs and never participated in its implementation, if ever it was true,” he said.

“Wala akong kinalaman sa akusasyon nila sa akin ng crimes against humanity. I did nothing wrong. Two instances were cited in the news report as possible sources of my violations. First, I acted as counsel for PRRD and other suspected members of the Davao Death Squad (DDS) in 2009. That's true. But I was just exercising my profession as a lawyer and nothing is wrong with that. I never conspired or participated in any extrajudicial killings. Besides, at that time, the Philippines was not yet a member of the ICC,” he added.

Duterte’s lead legal counsel, Nicholas Kaufman, said they will prove that the latest issuance of the ICC prosecutor’s is “completely lacking of truth.”

“None of these co-perpetrators are, in my opinion, currently subject to arrest warrants. It flies in the face of prosecutorial logic to seek further warrants in the Philippines situation before the decision of the Appeals Chamber on the former President's jurisdictional challenge,” he said.

“The sensational reporting of this list, however, is clearly politically motivated and designed to decimate the Senate in the hope of perverting the democratic will of the Filipino people,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)