ICC rejects Duterte’s bid for interim release

THE International Criminal Court (ICC) has rejected the request for the interim release of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who was charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with at least 78 victims during his war on illegal drugs.

In a decision signed by three ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I judges, the court said Duterte’s continued detention remains necessary under the policies of the Rome Statute.

“With regard to the need to ensure Mr. Duterte’s presence at trial, the Chamber recalls that Mr. Duterte has, from his initial appearance, contested his arrest and detention, calling it ‘a pure and simple kidnapping,’” the decision read.

The ICC also noted the comments made by Vice President Sara Duterte regarding her father’s transfer and detention in the Netherlands.

“In addition, his family not only physically resisted but also publicly voiced criticism regarding his arrest and detention and demanded that he be brought back to the Philippines,” the ICC said.

“More specifically, the Chamber notes that on July 19, 2025, Mr. Duterte’s daughter mentioned in public speeches the idea of breaking Mr. Duterte out of the ICC Detention Centre and attempted to delegitimize the Court’s proceedings against him, citing alleged collusion between the Court and the Philippine government as well as the use of ‘fake witnesses,’” it added.

The judges said Vice President Duterte’s statement that her father wished to return to Davao if granted interim release contradicts the defense’s claim that he would remain in the Netherlands if given temporary freedom.

“The foregoing illustrates Mr. Duterte’s rejection of the proceedings against him before the Court and the willingness of his close family to help him evade detention and prosecution,” the judges said.

“Moreover, given Mr. Duterte’s position as former president of the Philippines, he appears to have the necessary political contacts and to benefit from a network of support within the country, including his daughter, who currently holds the office of vice president, that may help him abscond,” they added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)