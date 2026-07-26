ICC removes chief prosecutor Karim Khan

MEMBER states of the International Criminal Court (ICC) have voted to remove Prosecutor Karim Khan from office after finding that he committed serious misconduct and a serious breach of duty.

The decision was adopted during a special session of the Assembly of States Parties (ASP) to the Rome Statute held on July 24, 2026 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Voting by secret ballot, an absolute majority of 82 member states supported Khan's removal under Article 46 of the Rome Statute, which provides for the dismissal of elected ICC officials found to have engaged in serious misconduct or breached their duties.

The Assembly did not disclose further details regarding the findings and urged respect for the privacy and rights of all individuals involved in the proceedings.

In a separate statement, the ICC acknowledged the Assembly's decision and said it would continue its operations without disruption.

The court said its two deputy prosecutors will remain in charge of the Office of the Prosecutor, continuing the leadership role they assumed after Khan took a leave of absence in May 2025 and was later suspended from duty in June 2026.

Reports showed that Khan is facing allegations of sexual misconduct with a female aide.

The ICC emphasized that its judicial and prosecutorial work had continued throughout the proceedings because of the professionalism and commitment of its personnel.

The court also reiterated its commitment to maintaining a safe, inclusive, and respectful workplace for all employees, while stressing that it remains focused on its core mandate of investigating and prosecuting individuals accused of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and the crime of aggression.

Khan, who assumed office as ICC prosecutor in 2021, had overseen several high-profile investigations during his tenure, including cases involving conflicts in Ukraine, Sudan, and the Palestinian territories. His office also sought arrest warrants in a number of internationally significant cases. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)