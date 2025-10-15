ICI asks DOJ to issue lookout bulletin vs. more individuals

MANILA – The Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) on Wednesday asked the Department of Justice to issue immigration lookout bulletin orders (ILBO) against 16 more individuals in its ongoing investigation on anomalous flood control projects.

In a statement, the ICI said it sent the request to the DOJ on Oct. 13 seeking ILBOs against former Caloocan 2nd District Rep. Mary Cajayon-Uy, Arturo “Art” Atayde, Alvin Tan, Bong Marasigan, Elmer de Leon, Ed Fuentebella, Johnny Santos, John Mary Vianney Parago, Alvin Mariano, Ryan Uy, Darryl Recio, Nestor Venturina, and Benjie Tocol.

An ILBO was likewise sought against Public Works and Highways district engineers Aristotle Ramos and Michael Rosaria, and project engineer Angelina Garucha.

The ICO has earlier requested the issuance of ILBO against former Senate president Francis Escudero, former House of Representatives speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, Senators Joel Villanueva and Jinggoy Estrada, and former senators Ramon Revilla Jr. and Nancy Binay.

Also on the list are Representatives Roman Romulo, James "Jojo" Ang, Juan Carlos "Arjo" Atayde, Nicanor "Nikki" Briones, Marcelino "Marcy" Teodoro, Florida "Rida" Robes, Eleandro Madrona, Benjamin Agarao, Leody Tarriela, Reynante Arrogancia, Teodorico Haresco Jr., Antonieta Eudela, Dean Asistio, and Marivic Co Pilar, as well as former representatives Marvin Rillo and Florencio Noel.

Also included are Commission on Audit Commissioner Mario Lipana, his wife Marilou Laurio-Lipana, Department of Education Undersecretary Trygve Olaivar, and Department of Public Works and Highways District Engineers Loida "Bogs" Magalong, Ramon Devanadera, Johnny Protesta Jr., and Arturo Gonzales Jr., as well as private individuals Carlene Villa and businessman Maynard Ngu.

An ILBO instructs immigration officers to closely monitor the travel of subject individuals. (PNA)