ICI chair eyes winding up of ad hoc body's affairs by month's end

MANILA – The Independent Commission for Infrastructure has formally turned over to the Ombudsman all documents and evidence gathered in the course of its investigation into anomalies in "ghost" flood control projects.

In a statement Friday, ICI chair retired Suoreme Court justice Andres Reyes Jr. said he had recommended that the ad-hoc body wind down its operations by the end of the month, citing recommendations and other findings completed by the panel.

"With these frameworks and systems now in place, I believe that the Commission has fulfilled its mandate under Executive Order No. 94, and that the work initiated by the ICI is now properly situated to be carried forward by the agencies established by law. Thus, I hereby recommend that the ICI wind down its operations. The Commission will remain operational until March 31, 2026 to complete the necessary administrative processes related to its wind-down," Reyes said.

The ICI said it turned over to the Office of the Ombudsman (OMB) all documents, evidence and findings gathered in the course of its investigation, as previously reported in the Commission’s 125-day report submitted to the Office of the President on Feb. 6, 2026.

The Commission will also provide and submit to the Department of Justice and the Department of Public Works and Highways the same documents and files it has turned over to the Ombudsman for their records, review and guidance, it added.

The ICI noted it has submitted nine referrals covering 65 individuals to the Ombudsman and has convened 20 agencies in the Technical Working Group for Asset Recovery.

It has also initiated the development of three information systems designed to detect fraud and other irregularities in infrastructure projects.

"I likewise urge government institutions involved in the implementation and oversight of infrastructure projects to act on the Commission’s recommendations for their respective offices to improve transparency, strengthen controls, enhance coordination, reinforce accountability, and prevent the recurrence of infrastructure-related irregularities," he said.

"I extend my gratitude to the government agencies that assisted and cooperated with the ICI in the conduct of its investigation. I likewise thank the Filipino people for their deep love of country. As the investigation continues through the coordinated efforts of our government agencies, may we remain vigilant and steadfast in ensuring that those responsible are held accountable and brought to justice," he added.(PNA)