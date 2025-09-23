ICI condemns widespread destruction, tampering of DPWH documents

THE Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) has condemned the reported “widespread destruction and tampering” of possible evidence for the ongoing probe into the anomalous flood control projects.

In a statement, ICI chairperson former Supreme Court Associate Justice Andres Reyes Jr. said they have received reports that several official documents related to flood control projects were being destroyed and tampered by personnel of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Reyes reiterated that such acts constitute not only a blatant obstruction of ongoing investigations but also a direct assault on the public's right to transparency and accountability.

“The deliberate concealment or alteration of records undermines the rule of law and weakens the people's trust in government institutions tasked to safeguard public resources,” he said.

Reyes said all records relating to public works are public property and any attempt to destroy, falsify, or conceal them is a grave offense that carries both administrative and criminal liability.

“The Commission calls upon all DPWH officials and employees to fully cooperate and preserve the integrity of all documents and evidence under their custody,” he said.

“The ICI remains steadfast in its mandate to uncover the truth behind anomalous flood control projects and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable,” he added.

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon confirmed receiving similar reports of destruction and tampering of official documents of DPWH projects in Baguio City District Engineering Office.

Because of this, Dizon imposed a 90-day preventive suspension order against Rene Zarate, the DPWH district engineer of Baguio City.

Dizon also issued an order to all DPWH offices across the country to submit and cooperate to the ongoing investigation of the ICI.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. created the ICI to conduct an in-depth investigation on the anomalous flood control projects in light of the massive flooding that submerged communities following the onslaught of a series of weather disturbances. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)