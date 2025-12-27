ICI probe continues as Fajardo fulfills role – Palace

MANILA – The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) will continue its investigation into the flood control anomalies despite the resignation of its member, Commissioner Rossana Fajardo, Malacañang said Friday.

“As the Commission continues its work in the coming months, the focus is now on final reports and the proper handover of documents to offices like the Office of the Ombudsman for the next steps,” Presidential Communications Office acting Secretary Dave Gomez said in a statement.

Gomez issued the statement after Fajardo tendered her courtesy resignation, which will take effect on Dec. 31, 2025.

In a separate statement, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the administration recognizes Fajardo’s crucial role in gathering, studying, and assessing key evidence to hold accountable those involved in the anomalous flood control projects.

Gomez said Fajardo’s role “was always meant to be temporary,” adding that the ICI commissioner has already completed the specific task she was asked to perform.

“Ms. Fajardo was brought in for a clear financial forensic purpose- to closely review the money linked to the projects under investigation and help trace where public funds went. That work is now finished,” Gomez said.

“Her full findings will form part of the ICI’s recommendations to the Ombudsman and will also be turned over to the proper government offices, including the Commission on Audit, so the process can move forward,” he added.

Gomez also extended President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s gratitude to Fajardo for her service, as well as for helping the government ensure that public funds are “properly accounted for.”

“This forms part of the broader effort to make the government more honest, more transparent, and more responsive to the needs of the people,” he said. (PNA)