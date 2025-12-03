ICI recommends filing plunder charges vs Bong Revilla, others

THE Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) has recommended to the Office of the Ombudsman the filing of charges against former senator Bong Revilla Jr. and several others over anomalous flood control projects.

In a media briefing, ICI chairperson retired Justice Andres Reyes Jr. said charges for direct or indirect bribery, corruption of public officials, and plunder, among others, were referred against Revilla; businessman Maynard Ngu; Makati Mayor Nancy Binay’s former staff Carleen Villa; Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) – National Capital Region Director Gerard Opulencia; DPWH-North Manila District Engineering Office Engineer Manny Bulusan; former Assistant Regional Director and now DPWH-MIMAROPA Bureau of Maintenance Director Gene Ryan A. Altea; and three others.

Reyes said the commission also seeks further investigation by the Ombudsman against Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero, Binay, former Senate finance chairperson Grace Poe, and Senator and former DPWH Secretary Mark Villar.

"Because of the gravity of the allegations, the commission also recommends that the following individuals be referred to the OMB for further investigative review and case build-up, with the understanding that any additional evidence obtained by this commission will be submitted immediately," Reyes said.

The ICI also submitted additional evidence to the Office of the Ombudsman for filing cases against former DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan, former DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, Catalina Cabral, former Ako Bicol party-list representative Zaldy Co, and former Bulacan district engineers Henry Alcantara, Brice Hernandez, and Jaypee Mendoza.

Bernardo earlier claimed he delivered at least P125 million to Revilla’s house in Cavite as his commission for five projects in the towns of Pandi, Plaridel, and Baliuag, all in Bulacan, with a total cost of P500 million.

He also said he delivered about P160 million to Escudero, through Ngu, as obligations for four projects in Valenzuela and Marinduque, included in the bicameral version of the 2025 proposed national budget, which later appeared in the General Appropriations Act, with a total cost of P800 million.

Bernardo added that Ngu is a close friend and campaign contributor of Escudero.

In 2024, Bernardo said he delivered P37 million to Binay’s residence in Quezon City as kickbacks from three flood control projects in Malolos City, Pulilan, and Balagtas in Bulacan, with a total cost of P250 million. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)