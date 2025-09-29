ICI seeks probe into P289.5M Oriental Mindoro flood project

THE Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) has recommended that the Office of the Ombudsman evaluate possible violations in the implementation of a P289.5-million flood control project in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.

In a statement Monday, September 29, 2025, the ICI said it submitted to the Ombudsman an interim report and recommendation on the project for the construction of a road dike along the Mag-Asawang Tubig River, which was implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Region 4-B through contractor Sunwest Inc.

The ICI noted that the steel sheet piles installed in the project measured only about 2.5 to 3 meters in length, despite the contract’s Detailed Engineering Design requiring 12-meter piles.

“If applied across the project, this discrepancy could potentially result in public losses estimated at over P63 million,” the ICI said.

The commission also flagged apparent deficiencies in documentation supporting progress billings, including the approval of several payments despite missing records and lapses in project verification.

“Certifications by DPWH officials attesting to compliance with specifications and workmanship thus appear questionable and require further investigation,” it added.

Sunwest is among the top 15 construction firms that bagged 20 percent, or P100 billion, worth of flood control projects in the country from 2022 to 2025.

Co co-founded Sunwest but claimed he had already divested from the firm.

“While Cong. Co claims to have divested his interests, reports suggest he may potentially retain beneficial ownership. The Commission underscores that additional evidence is needed to establish any definitive connection,” the ICI said.

“At this stage, the findings remain preliminary. The ICI has recommended that the Ombudsman evaluate whether potential violations may exist under the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, the Malversation and Falsification provisions of the Revised Penal Code, the Government Procurement Reform Act, and the Code of Conduct for Public Officials and Employees,” it added.

The ICI said it will submit more evidence on the irregularities in the project within 15 days.

It clarified, however, that the commission does not make categorical findings of guilt and that responsibility for determining liability rests with the proper authorities. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)