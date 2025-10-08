Manila

ICI seeks travel watchlist vs Romualdez, Escudero over flood probe

MANILA. Leyte First District Representative Ferdinand Martin Romualdez Sr. and Senator Francis Joseph "Chiz" Escudero.
Published on

THE Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) has asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) to issue an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (Ilbo) against several individuals allegedly involved in irregularities in the implementation of flood control projects.

In a letter addressed to outgoing Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, the ICI requested the issuance of ILBOs against the following individuals:

  • Leyte First District Representative Ferdinand Martin Romualdez Sr.

  • Senator Francis Joseph "Chiz" Escudero

  • Senator Jose "Jinggoy” Ejercito Estrada

  • Former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr.

  • Makati Mayor Maria Lourdes Binay Angeles and her former staff Carleen Villa

  • Commission on Audit Commissioner Mario G. Lipana and his wife Marilou Laurio-Lipana

  • Department of Education Undersecretary Trygve L. Olaivar

  • Businessman Maynard Ngu

  • Pasig City Representative Roman Romulo

  • Uswag llonggo Partylist representative James "Jojo" Ang

  • Quezon City Fifth District representative Patrick Michael "PM" Vargas

  • Quezon City First District representative Juan Carlos "Arjo" Atayde AGAP Partylist representative Nicanor "Nikki" Briones

  • Marikina representative Marcelino "Marcy" Teodoro

  • San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan representative Florida "Rida" Robes

  • Romblon representative Eleandro Jesus Madrona

  • Laguna representative Benjamin "Benjie" Agarao Jr.

  • Former An-Waray Partylist representative Florencio Gabriel "Bem" Noel

  • Quezon City representative Leody "Ode" Tarriela

  • Quezon province representative Reynante "Reynan" Arogancia

  • Former Quezon City representative Marvin Rillo

  • Aklan representative Teodorico "Teodoro" Haresco, Jr.

  • Zamboanga Sibugay representative Antonieta Eudela

  • Caloocan representative Dean Assistio

  • Quezon City representative Marivic Co-Pilar

  • Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) District Engr. Loida Busa

  • "Bogs" Magalong

  • DPWH District Engr. Ramon Devanadera

  • DPWH District Engr. Johnny Protesta Jr.

  • DPWH District Engr. Arturo Gonzales Jr.

In its request, the ICI said its initial investigation, conducted in coordination with relevant agencies, found that several Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials and key officers of certain construction firms were allegedly involved in ghost projects or substandard flood control works.

"The timely issuance of an Ilbo is of utmost necessity to enable the Commission to proceed without delay and to hold those liable accountable to the Filipino people,” the ICI said.

The commission also asked that the Bureau of Immigration be instructed to immediately inform the ICI and other law enforcement agencies of any impending travel by the individuals named in the request. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)

