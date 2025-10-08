ICI seeks travel watchlist vs Romualdez, Escudero over flood probe

THE Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) has asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) to issue an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (Ilbo) against several individuals allegedly involved in irregularities in the implementation of flood control projects.
In a letter addressed to outgoing Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, the ICI requested the issuance of ILBOs against the following individuals:
Leyte First District Representative Ferdinand Martin Romualdez Sr.
Senator Francis Joseph "Chiz" Escudero
Senator Jose "Jinggoy” Ejercito Estrada
Former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr.
Makati Mayor Maria Lourdes Binay Angeles and her former staff Carleen Villa
Commission on Audit Commissioner Mario G. Lipana and his wife Marilou Laurio-Lipana
Department of Education Undersecretary Trygve L. Olaivar
Businessman Maynard Ngu
Pasig City Representative Roman Romulo
Uswag llonggo Partylist representative James "Jojo" Ang
Quezon City Fifth District representative Patrick Michael "PM" Vargas
Quezon City First District representative Juan Carlos "Arjo" Atayde AGAP Partylist representative Nicanor "Nikki" Briones
Marikina representative Marcelino "Marcy" Teodoro
San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan representative Florida "Rida" Robes
Romblon representative Eleandro Jesus Madrona
Laguna representative Benjamin "Benjie" Agarao Jr.
Former An-Waray Partylist representative Florencio Gabriel "Bem" Noel
Quezon City representative Leody "Ode" Tarriela
Quezon province representative Reynante "Reynan" Arogancia
Former Quezon City representative Marvin Rillo
Aklan representative Teodorico "Teodoro" Haresco, Jr.
Zamboanga Sibugay representative Antonieta Eudela
Caloocan representative Dean Assistio
Quezon City representative Marivic Co-Pilar
Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) District Engr. Loida Busa
"Bogs" Magalong
DPWH District Engr. Ramon Devanadera
DPWH District Engr. Johnny Protesta Jr.
DPWH District Engr. Arturo Gonzales Jr.
In its request, the ICI said its initial investigation, conducted in coordination with relevant agencies, found that several Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials and key officers of certain construction firms were allegedly involved in ghost projects or substandard flood control works.
"The timely issuance of an Ilbo is of utmost necessity to enable the Commission to proceed without delay and to hold those liable accountable to the Filipino people,” the ICI said.
The commission also asked that the Bureau of Immigration be instructed to immediately inform the ICI and other law enforcement agencies of any impending travel by the individuals named in the request. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)