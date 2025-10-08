ICI seeks travel watchlist vs Romualdez, Escudero over flood probe

THE Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) has asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) to issue an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (Ilbo) against several individuals allegedly involved in irregularities in the implementation of flood control projects.

In a letter addressed to outgoing Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, the ICI requested the issuance of ILBOs against the following individuals:

Leyte First District Representative Ferdinand Martin Romualdez Sr.

Senator Francis Joseph "Chiz" Escudero

Senator Jose "Jinggoy” Ejercito Estrada

Former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr.

Makati Mayor Maria Lourdes Binay Angeles and her former staff Carleen Villa

Commission on Audit Commissioner Mario G. Lipana and his wife Marilou Laurio-Lipana

Department of Education Undersecretary Trygve L. Olaivar

Businessman Maynard Ngu

Pasig City Representative Roman Romulo

Uswag llonggo Partylist representative James "Jojo" Ang

Quezon City Fifth District representative Patrick Michael "PM" Vargas

Quezon City First District representative Juan Carlos "Arjo" Atayde AGAP Partylist representative Nicanor "Nikki" Briones

Marikina representative Marcelino "Marcy" Teodoro

San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan representative Florida "Rida" Robes

Romblon representative Eleandro Jesus Madrona

Laguna representative Benjamin "Benjie" Agarao Jr.

Former An-Waray Partylist representative Florencio Gabriel "Bem" Noel

Quezon City representative Leody "Ode" Tarriela

Quezon province representative Reynante "Reynan" Arogancia

Former Quezon City representative Marvin Rillo

Aklan representative Teodorico "Teodoro" Haresco, Jr.

Zamboanga Sibugay representative Antonieta Eudela

Caloocan representative Dean Assistio

Quezon City representative Marivic Co-Pilar

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) District Engr. Loida Busa

"Bogs" Magalong

DPWH District Engr. Ramon Devanadera

DPWH District Engr. Johnny Protesta Jr.

DPWH District Engr. Arturo Gonzales Jr.

In its request, the ICI said its initial investigation, conducted in coordination with relevant agencies, found that several Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials and key officers of certain construction firms were allegedly involved in ghost projects or substandard flood control works.

"The timely issuance of an Ilbo is of utmost necessity to enable the Commission to proceed without delay and to hold those liable accountable to the Filipino people,” the ICI said.

The commission also asked that the Bureau of Immigration be instructed to immediately inform the ICI and other law enforcement agencies of any impending travel by the individuals named in the request. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)