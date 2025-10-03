ICI summons ex-DPWH chief Mark Villar

MANILA – The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) on Thursday formally requested Senator Mark Villar to appear before the body next week.

In a letter signed by ICI chairman, retired Justice Andres Reyes Jr., the body informed Villar's appearance would be "to testify under oath to discuss and shed light relative to the planning, budgeting, execution, supervision, and monitoring of flood control and other infrastructure projects" during his time as secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Villar has earlier denied wielding his influence as DPWH secretary in awarding PHP18.5 billion in contracts to a firm owned by his cousin.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, who said they were looking into news reports on the matter, said his office welcomes Villar's decision to cooperate with the investigation on anomalous infrastructure projects.

"Mabuti naman (That is good). We really need to look into the details of each and every case," Remulla said when reporters informed him of Villar's statement.

He said up to 200 individuals, including lawmakers, contractors and DPWH officials, may be indicted in connection with the alleged anomalies. (PNA)