ICI task force resumes flood control probe

MANILA – The Independent Commission for Infrastructure’s Project Investigation Task Force (ICI-PITF) has resumed its probe and held its fifth meeting on Friday, the ad hoc body said.

Presided over by ICI Chair retired Justice Andres Reyes Jr., the meeting discussed updates on the task force’s investigation into alleged irregularities in 79 of more than 400 flood control projects involving the top 15 contractors identified by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. during his State of the Nation Address last year.

The PITF, composed of representatives from the Philippine National Police–Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the National Bureau of Investigation, in coordination with the Department of Public Works and Highways, meets biweekly to consolidate data, identify key issues and determine next steps.

The task force is investigating projects implemented since 2015 and has made significant progress, including filing referrals against several individuals, among them government officials. (Benjamin Pulta/PNA)