ICI to conclude operations by March 31

THE Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) will conclude its operation on March 31, 2026, ICI chairperson Andres Reyes Jr. said Friday, March 13, 2026.

Reyes said the body turned over to the Office of the Ombudsman (OMB) all documents, evidence, and findings in relation to its investigation into anomalous flood control projects.

He said the commission will also furnish copies to the Department of Justice and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for their records, review, and guidance.

“With these frameworks and systems now in place, I believe that the Commission has fulfilled its mandate under Executive Order No. 94, and that the work initiated by the ICI is now properly situated to be carried forward by the agencies established by law,” Reyes said.

Reyes said he recommends the ICI wind down its operations.

“Thus, I hereby recommend that the ICI wind down its operations. The Commission will remain operational until March 31, 2026 to complete the necessary administrative processes related to its wind-down,” Reyes said.

Reyes said the commission submitted nine referrals covering 65 individuals to the OMB and convened 20 agencies in the Technical Working Group for Asset Recovery. He said they also established an investigative methodology designed to detect fraud and other irregularities in infrastructure projects, which is vital for a broader investigative and restitution effort.

Reyes said strong inter-agency coordination allows for proper investigations that could lead to the successful prosecution of those responsible and the recovery of stolen public funds.

“The investigative methodology developed by the ICI has been included in the materials turned over to the OMB to facilitate the seamless transition of the Commission's investigative work,” Reyes said.

Reyes said the Technical Working Group for Asset Recovery should continue its restitution efforts based on the guidance provided by the commission.

He said he supports pending Senate and House bills proposing the establishment of the Independent Peoples' Commission and the Independent Commission Against Infrastructure Corruption. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)