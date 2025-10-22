ICI to livestream hearings beginning next week

STARTING next week, the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) will livestream its hearings to uphold transparency.

ICI chairperson, retired justice Andres Reyes Jr., mentioned the plan to livestream ICI hearings during the Senate Committee on Justice hearing on anomalous infrastructure projects in the country on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

“We don’t have the facility, and we don’t have the rules of procedure. But we will readily shorten the procedure. In spite of having no rules allowing us, we will now go on a livestream next week,” Reyes said.“Once we have the technical capability, I repeat, we will start doing live streams next week,” he added.

Reyes said the 39-day-old ICI still has limited capability and manpower.

He noted that, for now, the commission has only three lawyers and several volunteers from the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) and other agencies.

Reyes vowed to conduct a full-scale investigation into anomalous infrastructure projects in the coming weeks.

ICI executive director Brian Keith Hosaka earlier said the commission initially opted to keep its probes and hearings private to avoid a trial by publicity.

In September, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. issued an executive order creating the ICI to investigate anomalous government projects, particularly flood control projects, in light of the recent massive floods that submerged communities during the habagat (southwest monsoon) and a series of typhoons. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)