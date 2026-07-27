IED found near Senate ahead of Sona

AUTHORITIES discovered an improvised explosive device (IED) near the building housing the Senate of the Philippines on Monday morning, July 27, 2026, hours before the opening of the second regular session of the 20th Congress and ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona).

In a report, the Southern Police District (SPD) said the IED, which contained a clock, a blasting cap, a battery and a jar filled with a brown powdery substance suspected to be explosive material, was recovered from a center island along Diokno Boulevard in Pasay City shortly before 9 a.m.

“Upon arrival, the responding EOD personnel conducted a thorough assessment of the suspicious items and established the necessary safety and security measures in the area,” the police said.

“The operation yielded a positive result for the presence of explosive components/materials. The suspected IED was successfully rendered safe by the responding EOD Team,” it added.

Authorities are investigating the incident and are looking into the identities of those who left the explosive device in the area.

Meanwhile, at 12:17 a.m., an explosion believed to have been caused by an improvised explosive device occurred near the Department of Justice (DOJ) entrance along Padre Faura Street in Manila.

“The situation is currently under control, and the DOJ compound remains secure,” the DOJ said in a statement.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is also investigating the explosion.

PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. earlier said the police had monitored no imminent threat in relation to the President’s Sona.

However, Nartatez said the PNP remains on alert and is maintaining a proactive security posture to ensure the peaceful and orderly conduct of the annual event.

More than 20,000 police officers have been deployed across Metro Manila to secure key installations, major thoroughfares and areas where Sona-related activities will be held.

The PNP said all security measures have been put in place as part of its comprehensive security plan for the event. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)