Iglesia Ni Cristo ends 3-day protest

THE Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) on Thursday evening, July 2, 2026, formally concluded its three-day protest in support of Senator Rodante Marcoleta, saying it had successfully conveyed its message to government authorities.

Marcoleta faces plunder charges in connection with alleged campaign donations totaling P75 million that he reportedly received during the 2025 election period.

“May it be God’s will that true justice reign in our beloved country, and may those who distort the law for their own selfish interests never succeed,” INC spokesperson Edwil Zabala said in Tagalog.

Throughout the demonstrations, the INC maintained that the rally was intended to call for what it described as genuine justice and the proper application of the law.

The surprise gathering, which began at dawn on June 30, caused massive traffic congestion along Edsa after thousands of INC members converged at the People Power Monument.

Authorities reported heavy traffic on one of Metro Manila’s busiest thoroughfares, prompting rerouting measures and the deployment of thousands of police personnel to maintain order.

Malacañang acknowledged the constitutional right to peaceful assembly but also noted the disruption experienced by motorists and commuters.

Based on police estimates, the largest turnout was recorded on the first day of the rally, when approximately 15,000 participants gathered at the People Power Monument.

Attendance on the second day peaked at around 6,000, according to the Quezon City Police District.

On the afternoon of June 30, the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety revoked the permit to assemble that it had issued to the group due to “severe difficulties being experienced by the general public” during the activity at the People Power Monument.

This prompted the group to transfer its protest to Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila City.

Following the conclusion of the assembly, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported that the three-day gathering ended peacefully at around 7 p.m.

In a statement, the PNP said while minor incidents occurred on the first day and were immediately addressed in accordance with existing laws and operational procedures, the second and third days of the assembly were generally peaceful and orderly.

Three individuals were arrested on the first day of the protest following a scuffle after protesters attempted to block the northbound lanes of EDSA with buses, leaving three police officers injured.

“The cooperation and discipline demonstrated by the organizers and participants, together with the professionalism of police personnel, augmentation forces, and partner agencies, contributed to the successful conclusion of the public assembly,” the PNP said.

The police organization also expressed appreciation to law enforcement personnel, local government units, traffic management teams, emergency responders, partner agencies, as well as organizers, participants, motorists, commuters, and the public for their cooperation throughout the three-day security operation.

PNP Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. reiterated that the organization remains committed to performing its mandate with professionalism, impartiality, and respect for the rule of law while protecting both public safety and the constitutional right of Filipinos to peacefully assemble. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)