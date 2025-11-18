Iglesia ni Cristo ends rally after Day 2

"The Iglesia Ni Cristo said that it would mount a three-day rally to highlight the public clamor for a proper and transparent investigation," said the INC.

"We did not need three days to achieve the goal of sending the message that we are calling for justice, accountability, transparency, and peace," it added.

The religious group said what is even better is that they were able to achieve their goal sans any disorder and chaos in the protest action that began last Sunday, November 16.

"From the very start, we have stressed that we are against moves that are against the Constitution. We started peacefully and we ended peacefully," said the INC.

It, then, expressed gratitude to its members, who participated in the activity.

"We express our sincere appreciation and gratitude to all our brethren who came to the rally," said the religious group.

It said it is especially appreciative to those who traveled from the provinces.

"This is in answer to the call of the Church Administration to lend our voices to the growing public clamor for government to decisively address the massive corruption," said the INC. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)