IJM backs government’s intensified efforts vs OSAEC

INTERNATIONAL Justice Mission (IJM) strongly supports the intensified initiatives of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), under the leadership of Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr., to combat online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC).

Abalos has directed local government units (LGUs) to enact Anti-OSAEC and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) ordinances aimed at enhancing child protection. This action is a crucial response to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to intensify efforts across all levels of government to address this urgent concern.

Among other measures, Marcos instructed the DILG to include these ordinances in the Child-Friendly Local Governance Audit (CFLGA).

IJM commended this directive, saying embedding critical child protection measures within the CFLGA ensures that LGUs are held accountable for the safety and well-being of children in their jurisdictions.

Marcos’ concern over the alarming rise in OSAEC and CSAEM cases highlights the urgency of this issue. Republic Act 11930, also known as the “Anti-OSAEC and Anti-CSAEM Act,” provides a robust legal framework for protecting children from all forms of sexual violence, particularly those perpetrated through information and communications technology.

IJM said that Abalos’ leadership in ensuring the full implementation of this law at the local level is a critical step in turning legislative intent into concrete action. It added that Abalos’ recent strong call to the public to report these heinous crimes to law enforcement is essential for breaking the silence that has long shielded perpetrators from accountability.

Despite being a widespread and insidious crime, OSAEC remains grossly underreported due to a pervasive culture of silence within our communities. Encouraging the public to come forward and report these crimes is a significant step toward ending this scourge, said the IJM.

Since 2011, IJM has been committed to supporting the Philippine criminal justice system in bringing OSAEC victims to safety and ensuring that those responsible for these crimes are held accountable. It said that in this fight against OSAEC, collaboration is key.

IJM is dedicated to working alongside the DILG, LGUs, and other stakeholders to ensure that Marcos’ directives are fully realized and that our children are protected.

“Together, we can create a safer environment where children are protected, and justice prevails,” it said in a statement. (PR)