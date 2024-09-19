Illegal detention, grave coercion raps vs Taguig execs junked

COMPLAINTS of illegal detention and grave coercion against Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano and three ranking officials of the city, along with several unidentified individuals, were dismissed due to lack of probable cause.

In a 14-page resolution issued last August 2 but was only released to the media Wednesday, September 18, the Taguig City Office of the Prosecutor found the evidence in relation to the complaint against Cayetano, City Administrator Jose Luis Montales, Business Permits and Licensing Office head Maria Theresa Veloso, Traffic Management Office head Danny Cañaveral, and several unidentified individuals “insufficient to prove the existence of the offenses.”

The complaints were filed by Salvador C. Palisa, Ryalyn B. Almazar, Joven P. Mediavillo, and Salvador G. Mercado, all employees of the Makati City Government, in relation to the incidents that happened between March 1 and 3, 2024, when the Makati Park and Garden and the Makati Aqua Sports Arena (Masa) was ordered closed by the Taguig government for lack of necessary government permits.

The complainants alleged that officials and personnel from Taguig City unlawfully detained them inside the park and prevented them from either exiting the park or entering the same.

It can be recalled that on December 1, 2021, the Supreme Court ruled that the Fort Bonifacio Military Reservation, including the 10 Enlisted Men's Barrio (Embo) barangays of Makati City, is part of the territory of Taguig by legal rights and historic title.

The decision became final and executory on September 28, 2022.

Makati Park and Garden and Makati Aqua Sports Arena are in Barangay West Rembo, one of the Embo barangays reverted to Taguig. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)