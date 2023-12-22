Illegal firecrackers claim first 4 holiday revelry victims

FOUR children became the first victims of the holiday revelry caused by illegal firecrackers, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

In a statement, the DOH reported four firecracker-related injuries with still nine days before the New Year's Eve celebration.

"The first report this year reveals four new cases, impacting boys aged six to 13," said the DOH.

It said the four were victims of different firecrackers classified as illegal by the government.

"The fireworks injuries were caused by illegal boga, 5-star, and piccolo," said the DOH.

Given the harm being caused by illegal firecrackers this early on, the DOH is calling on different stakeholders to help curb the re-emerging problem.

"We must stand firm to eradicate the use of illegal fireworks. Our laws are there to protect against illegal fireworks," it said.

"We should all protect our communities. We must unite to prevent injury and death due to fireworks," added the DOH.

The health department said parents must serve as guardians by supervising their children against firecracker use while setting the right example.

Local governments and law enforcement units may help by cracking down on illegal firecrackers in their respective localities. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)