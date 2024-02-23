ILO hails PH as 1st Asian country to ratify global pact vs workplace violence

THE Philippines now holds the distinction of being the first Asian nation to ratify the measure that sets global standards to end workplace violence and harassment.

In a statement, the International Labour Organization (ILO) hailed the Philippines for being the first Asian country to ratify ILO Convention No. 190 on Violence and Harassment in the World of Work.

"The ILO welcomes the ratification of Convention No. 190 by the Philippines. This ratification marks an important step to preventing and eliminating violence and harassment in the world of work," said ILO.

"By depositing the instrument of ratification, the Philippines becomes the 38th country in the world, and the first Asian country, to ratify Convention No. 190," it added.

On February 20, the Philippines deposited its ratification document of the ILO Convention No. 190 (ILO C190) at the ILO Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

In a separate statement, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reported that it was Labor Undersecretary for Labor Relations, Policy, and International Affairs Lawyer Benedicto Ernesto Bitonio who handed the document to the ILO.

"This event may look simple but it symbolizes several policy initiatives and milestones on what labor and employment in the Philippines has achieved," said Bitonio.

"We will see to it that the Convention will be fully implemented as soon as reasonably possible,” he added.

The ILO C190 affirms the fundamental right of individuals to a workplace free from violence and harassment.

It also introduces the first globally recognized definition of workplace violence and harassment, offering protection to all individuals in the workforce, including interns, apprentices and those with employer duties or authority.

The convention also mandates member states to adopt, in consultation with representative employers' and workers' organizations, inclusive and gender-responsive strategies for preventing and eradicating workplace violence and harassment.

Lastly, the guidelines promote different approaches including prevention, protection, and enforcement measures, as well as remedies, guidance, training, and awareness-raising initiatives. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)