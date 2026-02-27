ILO: Study on TNVS riders still under review

THE International Labour Organization (ILO) in the Philippines said Friday, February 27, 2026, that a study regarding the working conditions of riders and drivers in transportation network vehicle service (TNVS) platforms remains under review and is not official.

The ILO said no report on TNVS riders and drivers has been deemed official or published for public consumption.

"The material cited in recent media coverage is drawn from a draft document currently undergoing technical validation. It is not a published report, not final, not endorsed, and does not represent an official ILO position," the ILO said.

The organization said it did not issue a press release on the study.

It added that any external presentation or sponsored publication of the draft content occurred without ILO clearance.

The labor organization said the report must complete a rigorous validation process to ensure methodological integrity and balanced interpretation before the ILO approves and endorses it.

"We call on all stakeholders to refrain from citing incomplete draft material as definitive findings and to respect the integrity of the validation process," the ILO said.

The clarification follows recent media reports citing a draft of the "2025 Platform Work Survey: Philippines. Those reports claimed TNVS riders and drivers receive nearly P2,000 more than minimum wage earners per week.

The draft material also suggested that nearly 90 percent of riders and drivers have access to social protection provided by platforms, including health insurance, workplace injury insurance, and pension plans. The ILO maintains these figures do not yet constitute official conclusions. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)