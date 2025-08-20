Ilocos Sur gets 2nd minor basilica

THE Province of Ilocos Sur now has two minor basilicas.

This comes after the Parish of Our Lady of the Assumption in Santa Maria, Ilocos Sur was bestowed the title of minor basilica.

“The Archdiocese of Nueva Segovia celebrated a historic milestone on August 15 with the formal declaration of the Parish of Our Lady of the Assumption in Santa Maria, Ilocos Sur, as a minor basilica,” said CBCP News.

“The Archdiocese is now home to two minor basilicas,” it added.

The first was the Minor Basilica of Saint Nicholas of Tolentino and Shrine of Santo Cristo Milagroso in Sinait, which received the designation in 2022.

Built in 1765 atop a hill overlooking the town center, the Parish of Our Lady of the Assumption was declared a National Cultural Treasure by the Philippine government in 1983.

The church is also recognized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) as one of the four Baroque Churches of the Philippines inscribed as a World Heritage Site.

Minor basilicas are chosen for their historical significance, architectural value, and role as centers of active pastoral liturgy.

A minor basilica also shares a “particular link” with Rome and the Pope, as outlined in a document by the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)