Imee Marcos bares admin’s senatorial slate for 2025 midterm polls

SENATOR Imee Marcos, sister of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., bared on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, the senatorial slate of the administration for the upcoming midterm elections in May 2025.

Senator Marcos said the senatorial line-up, which will be supported by his brother, includes:

Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP)

*Former Senator Manny Pacquiao

*Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr.

*Senator Francis Tolentino

LakasChristian Muslim Democrats (CMD)

*Senator Bong Revilla

*Congressman Erwin Tulfo

Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC)

*Former Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III

*Former Senator Panfilo Lacson

*Senator Lito Lapid

*Makati Mayor Abby Binay

Nacionalista Party (NP)

*Senator Pia Cayetano

*Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Camille Villar

*Senator Imee Marcos

Senator Marcos disclosed the line-up a day after leaders from the country’s major political parties, including the PFP chaired by President Marcos, met to lay out a strategic plan for the upcoming midterm polls.

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, president of the ruling Lakas-CMD, said the discussion centered on fostering unity, preventing internal conflicts, and ensuring that the coalition's strategy for the May 2025 polls is both cohesive and effective.

Surigao del Norte Representative Robert Ace Barbers from the NP confirmed that “they are our candidates.”

PFP president South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr., however, denied the lineup, saying they only agreed to submit the names of their preferred candidates before September 15.

“Kaya ang anumang umiikot na listahan ay walang katotohanan,” Tamayo said.

(Therefore, any circulating list is not true.)

“Kami ay magbibigay ng anunsiyo ng senatorial line up ng administration pagkatapos itong mapagpasyahan ng lahat na kasapi ng Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas,” he added.

(We will announce the administration's senatorial lineup after it has been decided by all members of the Alliance for a New Philippines.)

In response, Senator Marcos said she was not part of Monday’s meeting and was only informed by those who attended. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)