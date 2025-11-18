Imee Marcos bares PBBM’s alleged drug addiction

SENATOR Imee Marcos claimed on Monday, November 17, 2025, that her brother, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., and his wife, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, are “drug addicts.”

Speaking at the rally organized by the Iglesia Ni Cristo at the Quirino Grandstand, Senator Marcos said their family was well-aware of the President's drug addiction.

“Bata pa lang kami ni Bongbong alam na ng buong pamilya ang problema sa kanya. Sa totoo lang mababasa naman ng lahat ang mga testimonya ng aking ama patungkol sa kanyang ugali at gawain. Noon dahil may tatay pa kami, hindi ko pa sya responsibilidad. Noong tumatanda ay mas nagiging nakakabahala. Batid ko na na nagda-drugs siya. Nalaman ko at ng pamilya… Seryoso ito. Minsan kami ng presidential guard at Metrocom pa ang naglilinis tuwing nagpaparty po sila,” Senator Marcos said.

(When Bongbong and I were still young, the whole family already knew about his problems. In fact, everyone can read my father’s testimonies about his behavior and actions. Back then, since our father was still alive, he wasn’t my responsibility. As he got older, it became more concerning. I knew he was using drugs. I found out, and so did the family… This is serious. Sometimes, the presidential guard and Metrocom and I were the ones cleaning up whenever they held parties.)

“Kinumbinsi ko pa si Bongbong, pakasalan mo na si Liza. Naisip ko no kapag nag-asawa siya, malalagay na sa tahimik at magkakaroon ng direksyon. Ang laki ng pagkakamali ko; mas lumalala ang kanyang pagkakalulong sa droga dahil parehas pala silang mag-asawa,” she added.

(I even convinced Bongbong, ‘Marry Liza already.’ I thought that once he got married, he would settle down and find direction. I was terribly wrong; his drug addiction only got worse because it turns out they were both using.)

Senator Marcos said during his time as the governor of Ilocos Norte, Marcos seldom go to work due to his drug addiction.

“May nagsumbong sa akin na paggising pa lang sa umaga kasabay ang almusal, marijuana pa rin. Maghapon sila, lahat sila nag-iinuman at gumagamit ng cocaine kasama ang asawa at barkada,” she said.

(Someone reported to me that from the moment he wakes up in the morning, along with breakfast, he’s already using marijuana. All day long, they’re all drinking and using cocaine together with his wife and their friends.)

As the eldest sister, Senator Marcos said she tried to fix Marcos but she failed as he refused to listen to her, although he would often tell her that he will stop his vices.

She said in 2016, Marcos’ name appeared on the drug list amid the former administration’s war on drugs.

Senator Marcos said she pleaded to then President Rodrigo Duterte to spare her brother.

“Masinsinan kong kinausap si Pangulong Rody. Halos manikluhod ako, sinabi ko ayon sa kapulisan dapat unahing usigin ang mga pusher at saka na lang sagipin ang mga user. Naligtas si Bongbong. Labis ang takot ko at pag-aalala kinausap ko siya, at sinabing nagbabago na siya,” she said.

(I spoke with President Rody very seriously. I practically begged him, telling him that according to the police, they should go after the pushers first and later rescue the users. That’s how Bongbong was spared. Out of great fear and worry, I talked to him and he told me he was already changing.)

Senator Marcos said his brother’s drug addiction has now caused “harmful decisions” as the top government official.

“Hinayaan niyang kumilos ang mga nakapalibot sa kanya na mga umaastang Presidente,” she said.

(He allowed the people around him, who were acting like they were the President, to take charge.)

“’Yung bisyo na niya ang dahilan ng pagbaha ng corruption, kawalang direction at mali-maling mga desisyon, walang accountability, wala nang hustisya. Hindi na niya alam ang nangyayari. Hindi na ipinapaalam sa kanya ang pangyayari,” she added.

(His vice is the reason for the flood of corruption, lack of direction, and wrong decisions, with no accountability and no justice. He no longer knows what’s happening. Things are no longer being reported to him.)

Senator Marcos also accused her brother’s children, including Ilocos Norte First District Representative Sandro Marcos, of also using illegal drugs and even offering it to their other relatives, including her children.

In response, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said what Senator Marcos did was a “desperate move.”

“Alam natin kung ano ang motibo niya. Dahil ba maaari nang lumarga nang lumarga ang pag-iimbestiga tungkol sa korapsyon at maaaring tamaan na ang kanyang mga kaalyado, mga kaalyado sa Senado?” she said.

(We know what his motive is. Could it be because the investigations into corruption are progressing and his allies, including those in the Senate, might be affected?)

In a statement, Sandro vehemently denied his aunt’s “baseless” accusation against him and his family.

“It pains me to see how low she has gone to the point that she resorts to a web of lies aimed at destabilizing this government to advance her own political ambitions. To further repeat an accusation against President Bongbong Marcos and the First Lady (and for the first time ever myself) that is not only false, but dangerously irresponsible,” he said.

“My cousins Borgy, Vice Gov. Matthew, and Atty. Michael can attest that these allegations that were insinuated against me are false. We always agreed that whatever happened between our parents, we wouldn't let ourselves be dragged in. That is why nakakalungkot makita na ginagawa niya ito. For her to betray her own family brings a lot of pain to me as a consequence of my respect for her for giving me my start in public life,” he added.

Sandro said what Senator Marcos did is not a demeanor of a “true sister.”

In response, Senator Marcos said Sandro is insinuating that she and President Marcos were not siblings by blood.

She said she is willing to undergo a DNA test as long as they will undergo a hair follicle drug test. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)