Imee Marcos calls for suspension of SSS, Pag-Ibig collections from workers

SENATOR Imee Marcos called on government agencies to suspend the collection of monthly obligations of employees to ease the growing burden on Filipinos caused by the continuous rise in fuel and basic commodity prices.

In a statement Friday, March 27, 2026, Marcos urged the Social Security System (SSS), Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), Pag-ibig Fund, and Philhealth to implement a temporary suspension of collections and a loan moratorium amid the declared national state of energy emergency.

Marcos said it is crucial to temporarily defer payments to these agencies as workers, farmers, fisherfolk, and small business owners feel the impact of the energy crisis.

“Ang krisis sa gasolina at krudo ay pabigat lalo sa pang-araw-araw na buhay ng bawat Pilipino, lalo na sa ating mga manggagawa. Kaya't marapat lamang na bigyan natin sila ng kahit isang buwan o higit pang palugit sa pagbabayad ng kanilang mga obligasyon,” the lawmaker said.

(The crisis in gasoline and crude oil is a heavy burden on the daily lives of every Filipino, especially our workers. It is only right that we give them at least a month or more of extension in paying their obligations.)

“Wag muna nating kaltasan ang kanilang sahod. Ibigay muna ito nang buo upang kahit paano ay makasabay sila sa walang tigil na pagtaas ng presyo ng bilihin,” she added.

(We should not deduct from their salaries for now. Let us give it in full so they can somehow keep up with the incessant rise in the prices of goods.)

Marcos also emphasized that similar measures were implemented during the pandemic and past calamities, where such relief helped affected sectors recover.

“Patuloy ang krisis na ito na wala pang kalinawan kung hanggang kailan matatapos. Nararapat lang na gawin natin ang lahat ng makakaya para matulungan ang taumbayan,” Marcos said.

(This crisis continues without clarity on when it will end. It is only right that we do everything we can to help our people.)

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. declared on Tuesday, March 24, a State of National Energy Emergency amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which resulted in “imminent danger posed upon the availability and stability of the country's energy supply.”

Following price adjustments this week, the pump price for gasoline reached over P130 per liter, while the cost of diesel ranges from P82 to P112 per liter and kerosene from P111 to P165 per liter.

The number of gasoline stations that closed amid the looming oil crisis increased to 425 from 403 earlier this week, based on PNP monitoring as of March 27.

PNP spokesperson Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said the closures are due to a lack of fuel supply, though the PNP is investigating possible hoarding and profiteering.

The National Government, through the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Department of Transportation, distributed cash aid to cushion the effects of the rising fuel cost, especially for public utility vehicle drivers. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)