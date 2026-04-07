Imee Marcos pushes fuel price transparency bill

SENATOR Imee Marcos has filed a proposed measure seeking to require oil companies to fully disclose the breakdown of petroleum prices in a greater push for transparency.

Senate Bill 2007 aims to amend Republic Act 8479, or the Downstream Oil Industry Deregulation Act of 1998, in a bid to address what Marcos described as unexplained and frequent price increases in fuel products.

Under the measure, oil firms would be mandated to disclose all components of fuel pricing, from crude oil costs, shipping, and refining, to taxes and profit margins.

These details must be made available at gasoline stations, on online platforms, and submitted to the Department of Energy (DOE).

“Hindi puwedeng hulaan lang natin kung bakit ganyan kamahal ang gasolina. Karapatan ng mamimili malaman ang buong kuwenta, hanggang sa huling sentimo,” Marcos said.

(We cannot just guess why fuel prices are that high. Consumers have the right to know the full breakdown, down to the last cent.)

The measure also requires oil companies to issue a seven-day advance notice before implementing any price increase, along with a clear explanation of the basis for the adjustment and its expected impact on consumers.

“Kung may dagdag-singil, dapat may malinaw na basehan. Kung may pagtaas, dapat may paliwanag -- hindi puro anunsyo na walang konkretong detalye,” the senator added.

(If there are added charges, there must be a clear basis. If there is an increase, there must be an explanation -- not just announcements without concrete details.)

Marcos clarified that the bill does not seek to impose price controls but instead aims to bring order and accountability to the oil pricing system.

“Hindi ito price control. Ito ay pagsasaayos sa isang sistemang matagal nang magulo at malabo. Kapag malinaw ang batayan ng pagtaas, tiyak na mababawasan ang pagkakataon ng pang-aabuso,” she said.

(This is not price control. It is a restructuring of a system that has long been chaotic and unclear. When the basis for increases is clear, the chances of abuse are sure to be reduced.)

The proposal also seeks to strengthen the powers of the DOE to audit oil companies, set reasonable profit standards, and take action against violators.

Marcos emphasized that the measure is meant to protect consumers rather than hinder businesses.

“Panahon nang itigil ang sistemang pabor lang sa iilan. Hindi dapat dehado ang mamimili sa bawat litro ng gasolina,” she said, adding that companies with fair pricing practices have nothing to hide.

(It’s time to end a system that favors only a few. Consumers should not be disadvantaged with every liter of gasoline.)

The senator called on fellow lawmakers and the public to support the bill, stressing the need for transparency and fairness in the oil industry.

“Kung maayos at makatarungan ang presyo, walang dapat itago. Pero kung may tinatago, doon tayo dapat magtanong,” Marcos added.

(If the price is fair and transparent, there’s nothing to hide. But if something is being concealed, that’s when we should ask questions.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)