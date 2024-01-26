Imee Marcos: Romualdez mastermind behind people’s initiative

(The work of the House of Representatives is done. All assignments are done. For senators, it's not over yet. Finish your work. Filipinos are waiting. You’re too slow.)

"Wala kayong pakialam sa PI. Trabaho 'yan ng taumbayan. Ang Congress at senator, ang trabaho, legislation (You don't care about PI. That's the job of the people. Congress and senators work on legislation). PI is power of the people. Kayong mga senador (You senators) buckle down to work. There is only 24 of you, get your act together. Focus on your work. Stop hitting on Congress and maintain parliamentary courtesy," he added.

As reported earlier, financial aids are allegedly being offered to the public in various regions in exchange of their signatures in support of the PI, which seeks to amend the 1987 Constitution through voting from the members of the upper and lower chamber of Congress.

The Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms chaired by Marcos is expected to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier ordered the Senate to take the lead in reviewing the economic provisions of the Constitution, as he agreed that the proposals under the people’s initiative were “too divisive.”

But Senator Marcos said the signature drive did not stop.