FORMER First Lady Imelda Marcos was admitted in a hospital due to suspected pneumonia.

This was confirmed by Marcos’ daughter, Senator Imee.

“Suspected pneumonia as she has been having fever, cough on and off. Given her age, we have to take (maximum) precautions...Inospital na namin for close monitoring,” the Senator said.

The 94-year-old matriarch underwent an angioplasty procedure in May 2023. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)