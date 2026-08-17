Impeachment court declares former OVP SDO hostile witness

THE Senate impeachment court has declared former Office of the Vice President (OVP) Special Disbursing Officer (SDO) Gina Acosta as a hostile witness.

During the resumption of the trial on Monday, August 17, 2026, presiding officer Francis “Chiz” Escudero made the ruling after Acosta answered in the affirmative the questions whether she is still an employee of the OVP, if she is on a co-terminus status, and if she will have to leave the OVP if her boss, Vice President Sara Duterte, is impeached.

A witness is considered hostile if he or she appears to favor the opposing side, even though they were called by the other side, in this case the House prosecution panel.

Declaring a witness to be hostile gives the counsel to ask leading questions during direct examination.

Before this, private prosecutor Amando Ligutan pointed out that Acosta, in her counter-affidavit submitted before the Office of the Ombudsman, maintained that the OVP complied with the rules and policies on the disbursement of confidential funds and that there was no misuse of public funds.

Acosta, who served as the OVP-SDO from 2022 to 2023, currently serves as Vice Presidential Staff Officer VI.

She also served as SDO for confidential funds during Duterte’s term as Davao City Mayor from 2019 to 2022.

During her testimony, Acosta confirmed personally encashing the P125 million in confidential funds of the OVP for the last quarter of 2022 on December 20, the same day the check was released.

She said before the check was released to the OVP, they submitted its physical and financial plan (PFP), which includes a good governance program under the project and safe implementation of OVP initiatives and confidence building under the expected outcome.

She said part of the good governance program of the OVP are tree planting, Libreng Sakay, and financial and medical assistance.

Acosta said no specific number, location, or cost of surveillance operations as well as specific targets were identified in the PFP.

She said the PFP was approved by Duterte.

The PFP is the basis of an agency’s spending of confidential funds.

She also confirmed releasing the P125 in confidential funds to former Vice Presidential Security Protection Group (VPSPG) head Colonel Raymund Lachica as directed by Duterte.

Ligutan, however, noted that under the Joint Circular (JC) on the use of confidential funds, only the SDO has the sole authority to disburse the funds.

“Siya po ang may alam at expert sa pagpapatupad ng confidential operations and activities kasi siya ang may access when it comes to national security,” said Acosta.

“Ayon po sa joint circular at saka ayon po sa utos ng head of agency kasi meron po siyang security officer,” she added.

Acosta said based on how she understood the provisions of the JC, her job is to disburse the funds, but the implementation of confidential operation activities in relation to confidential funds is covered by the security officers of the agency.

“Kasi wala po akong alam, hindi po ako eksperto sa pagpapatupad ng various confidential and surveillance activities on the ground, Your Honor,” she said.

Day 16 of the impeachment trial was cut short due to inclement weather.

During the earlier part of Acosta’s testimony, Senator-Judge Erwin Tulfo hit her over her apparent inability to fully understand and speak Tagalog.

Tulfo said he has a copy of the transcript of the House committee hearings in 2024 where Acosta testified and she was able to speak in Filipino when questioned by House members.

“Hindi ko po maintindihan bakit parang dito hirap na hirap siya mag-Tagalog when in fact sa Congress po noong November, Tagalog naman po ang sagot niya,” he said.

“Tama na po itong panloloko sa atin. Please, Mr. President, compel this witness to talk in Tagalog. Kahit ang mga Bisaya nakakaintindi ng Tagalog, nakakasalita ng Tagalog. Ano tayo, sa ibang bansa? Ano tayo, mga Hapon, mga Chinese?” Tulfo added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)