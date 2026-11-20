THE Senate impeachment court has issued a show cause order against Vice President Sara Duterte’s spokesperson, Atty. Salvador Paolo Panelo Jr., over his remarks questioning the impartiality of some senator-judges.

In a manifestation during Friday’s impeachment proceedings, November 20, 2026, Senator-judge Erwin Tulfo called out Panelo for allegedly undermining the credibility of the senator-judges following the trial.

Tulfo questioned whether Panelo, who is not a party to the impeachment case but serves as the vice president’s spokesperson, should be commenting on the credibility and conduct of the senator-judges.

He said Panelo’s remarks were disrespectful to the impeachment court and asked the presiding officer whether the court could take action.

Presiding officer Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero said while Panelo is not covered by the sub judice rule, which restricts parties from publicly discussing matters pending before the court, he remains subject to the court’s authority over speech or conduct that may constitute contempt.

Escudero cited Rule 71 of the Rules of Court, which deals with contempt.

With no senator-judge objecting, Escudero approved Tulfo’s motion for the issuance of a show cause order and directed the Clerk of Court to serve it on Panelo.

In an interview with reporters, Panelo criticized several senator-judges, particularly Raffy Tulfo, Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, and Risa Hontiveros, for questioning the credibility of a witness presented by the defense.

Panelo said it was the prosecution’s responsibility to challenge the witness’s credibility, not that of the senator-judges.

He added that the witness, Atty. Rainer De La Fuente, had adequately answered the questions raised about his credibility.

He further said the senator-judges’ questioning suggested bias, arguing that their primary role should be to listen to both sides rather than attempt to discredit a witness. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)