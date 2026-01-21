Impeachment raps vs Marcos referred to House speaker for action

THE first impeachment complaint filed against President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has already been referred to the office of House Speaker Faustino “Bodjie” Dy for appropriate action, House Secretary General Cheloy Garafil said Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

In a statement, Garafil said the transmittal marks the start of the chamber’s internal process in performing its constitutional mandate.

The complaint, which involves six grounds including the alleged “kidnapping” of former President Rodrigo Duterte, the President’s alleged accountability in anomalous flood control projects, as well as irregularities in the national budgets and his alleged drug addiction, was filed by Attorney Andre de Jesus before the House of Representatives on Monday, January 19.

It was endorsed by Pusong Pinoy Party-list Representative Jett Nisay.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Attorney Claire Castro earlier said that in one of her conversations with the President, Marcos expressed confidence that the complaint, which aims to unseat him, will not prosper because he is not doing anything wrong.

“Ang sabi po niya, hindi po siya nababahala dahil alam po niya na wala siyang ginawa na impeachable offense na maaaring masabi na siya'y dapat managot. Alam po niya, siya naman po ay nagtratrabaho nang naaayon sa Konstitusyon at naaayon sa batas. Kumpiyansa siya dahil wala siyang ginawang mali,” Castro said.

(He said that he is not worried because he knows he did not commit any impeachable offense that would warrant him being held accountable. He knows that he has been working in accordance with the Constitution and the law. He is confident because he has done nothing wrong.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)