Inaugural Michelin Guide 2026 puts Philippines on global culinary map

Photo by Luis Quibranza III
THE Philippines has officially joined the global fine dining map as the inaugural Michelin Guide Philippines 2026 recognized 108 establishments nationwide, marking the country’s first-ever inclusion in the prestigious culinary list.

The announcement was made during the Michelin Guide Ceremony held Thursday night, October 30, 2025, at the Marriott Manila Hotel, gathering top chefs, restaurateurs, media, and culinary leaders from around the world.

Leading the honorees is Helm, which earned the distinction of being the sole two-Michelin-star restaurant in the Philippines.

Eight restaurants—Asador Alfonso, Celera, Gallery by Chele, Hapag, Inato, Kasa Palma, Linamnam, and Toyo Eatery—were awarded one Michelin star for their exceptional cooking and distinctive culinary identity.

The Bib Gourmand category recognized 25 restaurants that serve exceptionally good food at reasonable prices, including Cebu’s CUR8, Abaseria Deli & Café, and The Pig & Palm.

Meanwhile, 74 establishments were named under the Michelin Selected category for offering quality food and a noteworthy dining experience.

Selections for the guide are made independently by Michelin inspectors, who evaluate restaurants based on five criteria: quality of ingredients, mastery of techniques, harmony of flavors, the chef’s personality expressed through the cuisine, and consistency.

The Michelin Guide entered the Philippines in February 2025 to prepare for its 2026 edition, beginning with a list of six hotels before expanding its recommendations to 20 nationwide.

See full list below:

ONE MICHELIN STAR

  • Helm

TWO MICHELIN STARS

  • Asador Alfonso

  • Celera

  • Gallery by Chele

  • Hapag

  • Inato

  • Kasa Palma

  • Linamnam

  • Toyo Eatery

MICHELIN BIB GOURMAND

  • Abaseria Deli & Cafe

  • Bolero

  • Brck Corner

  • Cabel

  • COCHI

  • CUR8

  • Em Hà Nôi

  • Esmen

  • Hálong

  • Kumba

  • La Pita

  • Lampara

  • Lasa

  • Los Tacos

  • Manam at the Triangle

  • Morning Sun Eatery

  • Palm Grill (Diliman)

  • Pares Batchoy Food House

  • Pilya's Kitchen

  • Sarsa

  • SOME THAI

  • Tacquería Franco

  • The Pig & Palm

  • The Underbelly

  • Your Local

MICHELIN SELECTED

  • 12/10

  • Abli

  • Aida's Chicken

  • Antonio's

  • ATO-AH

  • Aurora

  • Automat

  • Ayà

  • Benjarong

  • Blackbird

  • Butcher Boy

  • Cantabria by Chele Gonzalez

  • Canton Road

  • Carmelo's Steakhouse

  • Chie Chie's Pancit Batil Patung

  • China Blue

  • Cirkulo

  • COCO

  • Cru Steakhouse

  • Deo Gracias

  • DIP

  • El Poco Cantina

  • Ember

  • Enye by Chele Gonzalez

  • Esmeralda Kitchen

  • Fung Wei Wu

  • Fresca Trattoria

  • Ginza Nagaoka

  • Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill

  • Goxo

  • Iai

  • Juniper

  • Kamakura

  • Kei

  • Kodawari (Salcedo)

  • Lantaw (Compostela)

  • Locavore (Taguig)

  • Lola Helen

  • Lore

  • Lusso (Legazpi)

  • Mamacita

  • Man Ho

  • Maya

  • Metiz

  • Mirèio

  • Mōdan

  • Now Now

  • Oak & Smoke

  • Offbeat

  • Old Manila

  • Origine

  • Osteria Antica

  • Pablo

  • Papillon

  • Pares Pares (N. Escario Street)

  • People's Palace

  • Ramen Ron

  • Sala

  • Seva

  • Sialo

  • Socarrat

  • Spices

  • Steak & Frice

  • Summer Palace

  • Super Uncle Claypot

  • Tandem

  • Taupe

  • Terraza Martinez

  • The Test Kitchen

  • Txanton

  • Una Nota

  • Umu

  • Yamazato

(LQ3/JGS)

