Inaugural Michelin Guide 2026 puts Philippines on global culinary map

THE Philippines has officially joined the global fine dining map as the inaugural Michelin Guide Philippines 2026 recognized 108 establishments nationwide, marking the country’s first-ever inclusion in the prestigious culinary list.

The announcement was made during the Michelin Guide Ceremony held Thursday night, October 30, 2025, at the Marriott Manila Hotel, gathering top chefs, restaurateurs, media, and culinary leaders from around the world.

Leading the honorees is Helm, which earned the distinction of being the sole two-Michelin-star restaurant in the Philippines.

Eight restaurants—Asador Alfonso, Celera, Gallery by Chele, Hapag, Inato, Kasa Palma, Linamnam, and Toyo Eatery—were awarded one Michelin star for their exceptional cooking and distinctive culinary identity.

The Bib Gourmand category recognized 25 restaurants that serve exceptionally good food at reasonable prices, including Cebu’s CUR8, Abaseria Deli & Café, and The Pig & Palm.

Meanwhile, 74 establishments were named under the Michelin Selected category for offering quality food and a noteworthy dining experience.

Selections for the guide are made independently by Michelin inspectors, who evaluate restaurants based on five criteria: quality of ingredients, mastery of techniques, harmony of flavors, the chef’s personality expressed through the cuisine, and consistency.

The Michelin Guide entered the Philippines in February 2025 to prepare for its 2026 edition, beginning with a list of six hotels before expanding its recommendations to 20 nationwide.

See full list below:

ONE MICHELIN STAR

Helm

TWO MICHELIN STARS

Asador Alfonso

Celera

Gallery by Chele

Hapag

Inato

Kasa Palma

Linamnam

Toyo Eatery

MICHELIN BIB GOURMAND

Abaseria Deli & Cafe

Bolero

Brck Corner

Cabel

COCHI

CUR8

Em Hà Nôi

Esmen

Hálong

Kumba

La Pita

Lampara

Lasa

Los Tacos

Manam at the Triangle

Morning Sun Eatery

Palm Grill (Diliman)

Pares Batchoy Food House

Pilya's Kitchen

Sarsa

SOME THAI

Tacquería Franco

The Pig & Palm

The Underbelly

Your Local

MICHELIN SELECTED

12/10

Abli

Aida's Chicken

Antonio's

ATO-AH

Aurora

Automat

Ayà

Benjarong

Blackbird

Butcher Boy

Cantabria by Chele Gonzalez

Canton Road

Carmelo's Steakhouse

Chie Chie's Pancit Batil Patung

China Blue

Cirkulo

COCO

Cru Steakhouse

Deo Gracias

DIP

El Poco Cantina

Ember

Enye by Chele Gonzalez

Esmeralda Kitchen

Fung Wei Wu

Fresca Trattoria

Ginza Nagaoka

Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill

Goxo

Iai

Juniper

Kamakura

Kei

Kodawari (Salcedo)

Lantaw (Compostela)

Locavore (Taguig)

Lola Helen

Lore

Lusso (Legazpi)

Mamacita

Man Ho

Maya

Metiz

Mirèio

Mōdan

Now Now

Oak & Smoke

Offbeat

Old Manila

Origine

Osteria Antica

Pablo

Papillon

Pares Pares (N. Escario Street)

People's Palace

Ramen Ron

Sala

Seva

Sialo

Socarrat

Spices

Steak & Frice

Summer Palace

Super Uncle Claypot

Tandem

Taupe

Terraza Martinez

The Test Kitchen

Txanton

Una Nota

Umu

Yamazato

(LQ3/JGS)