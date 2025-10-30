Inaugural Michelin Guide 2026 puts Philippines on global culinary map

THE Philippines has officially joined the global fine dining map as the inaugural Michelin Guide Philippines 2026 recognized 108 establishments nationwide, marking the country’s first-ever inclusion in the prestigious culinary list.
The announcement was made during the Michelin Guide Ceremony held Thursday night, October 30, 2025, at the Marriott Manila Hotel, gathering top chefs, restaurateurs, media, and culinary leaders from around the world.
Leading the honorees is Helm, which earned the distinction of being the sole two-Michelin-star restaurant in the Philippines.
Eight restaurants—Asador Alfonso, Celera, Gallery by Chele, Hapag, Inato, Kasa Palma, Linamnam, and Toyo Eatery—were awarded one Michelin star for their exceptional cooking and distinctive culinary identity.
The Bib Gourmand category recognized 25 restaurants that serve exceptionally good food at reasonable prices, including Cebu’s CUR8, Abaseria Deli & Café, and The Pig & Palm.
Meanwhile, 74 establishments were named under the Michelin Selected category for offering quality food and a noteworthy dining experience.
Selections for the guide are made independently by Michelin inspectors, who evaluate restaurants based on five criteria: quality of ingredients, mastery of techniques, harmony of flavors, the chef’s personality expressed through the cuisine, and consistency.
The Michelin Guide entered the Philippines in February 2025 to prepare for its 2026 edition, beginning with a list of six hotels before expanding its recommendations to 20 nationwide.
See full list below:
ONE MICHELIN STAR
Helm
TWO MICHELIN STARS
Asador Alfonso
Celera
Gallery by Chele
Hapag
Inato
Kasa Palma
Linamnam
Toyo Eatery
MICHELIN BIB GOURMAND
Abaseria Deli & Cafe
Bolero
Brck Corner
Cabel
COCHI
CUR8
Em Hà Nôi
Esmen
Hálong
Kumba
La Pita
Lampara
Lasa
Los Tacos
Manam at the Triangle
Morning Sun Eatery
Palm Grill (Diliman)
Pares Batchoy Food House
Pilya's Kitchen
Sarsa
SOME THAI
Tacquería Franco
The Pig & Palm
The Underbelly
Your Local
MICHELIN SELECTED
12/10
Abli
Aida's Chicken
Antonio's
ATO-AH
Aurora
Automat
Ayà
Benjarong
Blackbird
Butcher Boy
Cantabria by Chele Gonzalez
Canton Road
Carmelo's Steakhouse
Chie Chie's Pancit Batil Patung
China Blue
Cirkulo
COCO
Cru Steakhouse
Deo Gracias
DIP
El Poco Cantina
Ember
Enye by Chele Gonzalez
Esmeralda Kitchen
Fung Wei Wu
Fresca Trattoria
Ginza Nagaoka
Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill
Goxo
Iai
Juniper
Kamakura
Kei
Kodawari (Salcedo)
Lantaw (Compostela)
Locavore (Taguig)
Lola Helen
Lore
Lusso (Legazpi)
Mamacita
Man Ho
Maya
Metiz
Mirèio
Mōdan
Now Now
Oak & Smoke
Offbeat
Old Manila
Origine
Osteria Antica
Pablo
Papillon
Pares Pares (N. Escario Street)
People's Palace
Ramen Ron
Sala
Seva
Sialo
Socarrat
Spices
Steak & Frice
Summer Palace
Super Uncle Claypot
Tandem
Taupe
Terraza Martinez
The Test Kitchen
Txanton
Una Nota
Umu
Yamazato
(LQ3/JGS)