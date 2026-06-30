INC lightning rally in Edsa in support of Marcoleta

THE Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) is holding a protest action at the People Power Monument in Quezon City to express support to Senator Rodante Marcoleta, who is facing possible plunder complaints in relation to P75 million worth of campaign donations he allegedly received during the 2025 election period.

In a statement, INC spokesperson Edwin Zabala said the religious organization is not against enforcing the law but on bending the law to cover up corruption.

“Sinusuportahan ng Iglesia ni Kristo ang itinataguyod ni Senator Marcoleta dahil ito rin ang posisyon namin. Nananawagan kami para sa transparency, accountability, justice and peace kaya nais naming iparinig sa mga kinauukulan na kahit ipakulong nila si Senator Marcoleta ay hindi kami titigil sa paghingi ng katarungan para sa mga kababayan natin na ninakawan,” he said.

(The Iglesia ni Cristo supports what Senator Marcoleta stands for because it is also our position. We call for transparency, accountability, justice, and peace. That is why we want to make our voice heard by the authorities: even if they imprison Senator Marcoleta, we will not stop demanding justice for our fellow citizens who were robbed.)

“Gusto naming ipaalam sa kanila na isang injustice ang selective justice at hindi kami mananahimik sa harap nitong napakalaking pagyurak sa katarungan na hinihingi ng ating mga kababayan,” he added.

(We want to let them know that selective justice is an injustice, and we will not remain silent in the face of this grave assault on the justice that our fellow citizens are seeking.)

Marcoleta, a member of the INC, was the former chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee when it launched an investigation on the anomalous flood control projects in 2025.

The probe stemmed from the pronouncement of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the conduct of an in-depth investigation on the irregularities in the flood control projects across the country in light of the recent massive floods that submerged communities during the onslaught of habagat (southwest monsoon) and the series of typhoons.

Following the change of leadership in the Senate, Marcoleta was removed as the Senate Blue Ribbon chairman. He was replaced by Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson.

Among the witnesses presented by Marcoleta during a Blue Ribbon committee hearing was Orly Guteza, who claimed to be former security personnel of Ako Bicol party-list Representative Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co tasked to deliver millions worth of cash placed inside suitcases to former House Speaker Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez.

Guteza’s appearance apparently motivated the 18 other former security personnel of Co to also surface, claiming role in delivering cash in suitcases to several lawmakers in the upper and lower chamber, as well as other prominent personalities.

“Ang ipinagtataka namin na kung bakit siya na nagsusulong sa pag-expose ng mga sangkot sa napakalaking pagnanakaw sa Pilipinas ang kakasuhan at ipakukulong sa halip na ang mga na-expose,” said Zabala.

(What we find puzzling is why he -- the one pushing to expose those allegedly involved in the massive plunder in the Philippines -- is the one being charged and imprisoned, instead of those who were exposed.)

Zabala said the charges against Marcoleta aimed to silence him.

“Ang ikinakaso kay Senator Marcoleta ay plunder na isang non-bailable crime. Sa makatuwid ipakukulong siya at hindi pwedeng magpiyansa hanggang hindi natatapos ang paglilitis sa kanya. Sa madaling salita ay hindi na niya maitutuloy ang paglalantad o page-expose sa mga sangkot sa pandarambong na naganap,” he said.

(The charge being filed against Senator Marcoleta is plunder, which is a non-bailable offense. This means he would be detained and would not be allowed to post bail until his trial is concluded. In other words, he would no longer be able to continue exposing those allegedly involved in the plunder that took place.)

“Pero paanong naging plunder ang pagtanggap ng campaign donation o contribution, hindi naman galing sa kabang yaman ng Pilipinas ang tinanggap niyang donation mula sa mga sumuporta sa kanyang pagkandidato bilang senador at mismong ang Comelec ay naglabas na ng desisyon na walang krimen na naganap sa pagtanggap niya ng campaign donation,” Zabala added.

(But how can accepting campaign donations or contributions be considered plunder? The donations he received from those who supported his candidacy for senator did not come from the Philippine government treasury. Moreover, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) itself has issued a decision stating that no crime was committed in his acceptance of the campaign donations.)

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla announced on Monday, June 29, 2026, that the Office of the Ombudsman is set to file a plunder case this week before the Sandiganbayan against Marcoleta in connection with the millions worth of campaign donations he received in 2025. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)