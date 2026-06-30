INC protest causes massive traffic on Edsa

THOUSANDS of Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) members gathered at the People Power Monument on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, for a protest action that caused massive traffic congestion, nearly paralyzing a portion of Edsa, a major thoroughfare in Metro Manila.

As of 10 a.m., the Philippine National Police (PNP) said the crowd along White Plains leading to Edsa was estimated at around 10,000, while nearly 1,000 more were gathered at the Edsa Shrine in Ortigas and Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) and Police Regional Offices 3 and 4A (Calabarzon) were placed under full alert status due to the INC rally, which started around 4 a.m.

The NCRPO deployed nearly 6,000 police personnel along Edsa for crowd management and the maintenance of peace and order.

In an interview, NCRPO Director Major General Anthony Aberin said the protesters had no prior coordination with authorities regarding the gathering, catching them by surprise.

Police received intelligence information about the planned INC action only around 12 a.m. Tuesday, June 30.

“Around 12 midnight, we received information about it, and we immediately prepared for deployment. We were able to deploy personnel as early as 3 a.m.; however, a large number of them arrived quickly and their numbers were overwhelming,” said Aberin in Tagalog.

“We had been monitoring the situation, but we did not know the exact day they would come. Even before they arrived here, we had already received intelligence reports about it,” he added.

“Our wish is for them to leave, but given their numbers, how can we do that? What we can do is appeal to them to maintain order and discipline within their ranks so that we can avoid any potential untoward incidents,” Aberin said.

However, around 8:30 a.m., a clash reportedly erupted between police and protesters after several buses were moved to block the northbound lanes of Edsa, including the Edsa Carousel bus lane.

Two individuals were arrested, while three police personnel were injured following a scuffle that involved Swat personnel.

As of posting time, only the Edsa Busway lane from Ortigas to Santolan remained passable, while protesters occupied the rest of the roadway.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government reaffirmed its respect for every Filipino’s constitutional right to peacefully assemble and express their views.

It ordered the PNP to exercise maximum tolerance and implement appropriate security and traffic management measures to help ensure that the activity remains peaceful, orderly, and safe for all. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)