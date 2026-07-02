INC protest shifts to Liwasang Bonifacio on Day 3

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the Manila Public Information Office estimated the crowd at Liwasang Bonifacio at around 5,000.

Liwasang Bonifacio is a designated freedom park, where permits are not required for peaceful assemblies.

In anticipation of the rally, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso suspended classes at all levels in both public and private schools and ordered the temporary closure of several roads.

Philippine National Police (PNP) acting chief Colonel Allen Rae Co said the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) remains under full alert, while the alert status in the rest of the country has been downgraded from full alert to heightened alert.

At Ayala Bridge, one of the routes leading to Malacañang, police installed barbed wire and positioned container vans to prevent protesters from moving beyond the rally site.

Marcoleta previously chaired the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, which conducted an inquiry into alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

The investigation stemmed from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to conduct an in-depth probe into alleged anomalies in flood control projects following the widespread flooding caused by the southwest monsoon (habagat) and successive typhoons in 2025.

Among the witnesses presented by Marcoleta during a Blue Ribbon Committee hearing was Orly Guteza, who identified himself as a former security aide of Ako Bicol Party-list representative Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co. Guteza alleged that he had been tasked with delivering suitcases containing millions of pesos in cash to former House Speaker and Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez.

Guteza’s testimony was followed by the emergence of 18 other self-identified former security personnel of Co. The group, dubbed the “18 bagmen,” alleged that they delivered cash in suitcases and paper bags to several lawmakers and other public officials. The allegations have been denied by those implicated and remain unproven.

Following the change in Senate leadership last year, Marcoleta was removed as chair of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee and replaced by Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)