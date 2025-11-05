INC to hold 3-day religious rally

THE Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) will hold a three-day religious rally at Rizal Park from November 16 to 18, 2025.

In a press conference, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said around 300,000 people are expected to join the rally based on the request to hold the assembly submitted by the INC to the National Parks Development Committee (NPDC).

Tuaño said the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), particularly the Manila Police District (MPD), is finalizing security plans to ensure peace and order during the event.

He said the Manila city government has committed to providing perimeter support around Rizal Park and deploying 14 ambulances for the duration of the rally.

“Initially, the NCRPO committed the deployment of 9,829 personnel for its initial preparations, and this number may still increase,” Tuaño said.

The INC said the event will be a peaceful and orderly public assembly aimed at promoting transparency and accountability in governance and society. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)